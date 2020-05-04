CHL Weekend Review: May the 4th be with you

May the 4th be with you, as they say, as we take a closer look at some of the latest news and notes from around the Canadian Hockey League to start the new month.

Here are some of the highlights:

A popular social media theme paying tribute to Star Wars made its way across team timelines from coast-to-coast with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Erie Otters, and Kelowna Rockets getting in on the fun.

Our partners at the Canadian Mental Health Association launched the beginning of mental health week with support from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who shared an important message about remaining socially connected. This year’s CMHA theme is #GetReal which encourages us all to speak openly and honestly about how we feel.

"While we must continue to be physically distant, it is more important than ever to remain socially connected." Thank you @CanadianPM for acknowledging #MentalHealthWeek and the important role #MentalHealth plays in our lives. #GetReal https://t.co/cm5y8ihHTL — CMHA National (@CMHA_NTL) May 4, 2020

After Hours with Dale Hawerchuk

Just weeks after ringing the Bell of Hope, a symbolic milestone for cancer patients at the end of their chemotherapy treatments, Dale Hawerchuk joined Hockey Night in Canada’s Scott Oake to provide updates on his health and more. Earlier this season the Hall of Famer stepped down from behind the Barrie Colts bench to undergo his battle.

"So proud of the way you've battled. You've been an inspiration to all of us." On After Hours, cancer survivor and former NHLer Eddie Olczyk reached out to @DaleHawerchuk10 with a message of support from the hockey community. Watch the full episode ➡️ https://t.co/n2GoGrJ1AS pic.twitter.com/0Mx53F6Gvr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2020

CHL/NHL Agreement Extended

The NHL recently announced a one-year extension of the existing CHL Agreement for the 2020-21 season. Part of the agreement maintains the status of under-20 players drafted by NHL teams from the CHL who would be assigned back to their club teams if not listed on NHL rosters.

The @NHL extends Player Development Agreements for the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/ttigXvENjZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 28, 2020

2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup cancelled

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada announced the cancellation of the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The event was scheduled for August 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer and annually features Canada’s Summer Under-18 Team showcasing top NHL Draft prospects for the upcoming season. The event will return to the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 2021 and Canada in 2022.

NEWS | Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scheduled to return to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., from Aug. 3-8, has been cancelled. FULL STORY ⬇️ — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 28, 2020

PPE from Kingston

Kingston Frontenacs Equipment Manager Chris Cook has been hard at work using his sewing skills to create Personal Protective Equipment for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

This is amazing! We would like to acknowledge the great job our Equipment Manager, Chris Cook is doing. He is using his skills to produce protective equipment for the fight against COVID-19. Well done, Chris!#WeRiseTogether | #puckCOVID | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/D4NpBSbDgc — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) May 1, 2020

Frontline workers among us

Several CHL teams took to social media to acknowledge the brave work being done on the front lines by healthcare professionals near and dear to their hearts. Some examples include the medical staffs for the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Gatineau Olympiques, and Oshawa Generals forward Ryan Gagnier’s mother who works as a nurse.

Deux personnes très importantes de notre organisation sont au front pour combattre la pandémie de la COVID-19. Joignez-vous à nous pour remercier Noémie Chartier-Lefrançois, thérapeute du sport des Olympiques, ainsi et Dr Maxime Chabot, médecin en chef des Olympiques 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9nJW79uJ34 — Olympiques Gatineau (@LesOlympiques) April 30, 2020

We have nothing but appreciation for the dedicated front line workers who continue to fight the COVID-19 battle. Ryan Gagnier’s Mom, Michelle, is one of those workers. She is a proud nurse. We thank her and all medical professionals during this unprecedented time.#puckCOVID pic.twitter.com/3RFd6UwnK4 — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) April 27, 2020

On veut un maximum de ❤️pour tous ces gens qui travaillent dans le réseaux de la santé dont les 5 médecins de notre organisation :

Dre Michelle Garant

Dr François Champagne

Dre Linda Doyon

Dre Guylaine Laguë

Dr Marc Vigneault

Dre Gabrielle Arseneault et Laura Verville-Provencher pic.twitter.com/f7qGi75brF — Voltigeurs (@Voltigeurs_DRU) April 29, 2020

CHL players continue to stay active at home as they practice their skills away from the rink. Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves puts on the rollerblades, Jett Woo of the Calgary Hitmen does too but adds his full gear, and Elias Cohen of the Erie Otters works on his stickhandling under the watchful eye of his dog Crosby.

Take a look at how Jett Woo is keeping busy! #FullyGeared #StreetHockey pic.twitter.com/SsY4KkyUrw — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) April 30, 2020

When you need to a defender to practice on, never underestimate your 🐶. @EliasCohen97 and Crosby have been working on some stick handling at home! #WeGotThisErie #stayHOMEteam #puckCOVID #ErieStrong pic.twitter.com/LRuHWuql02 — Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) April 30, 2020

More social media smiles

Chicoutimi Sagueneens head coach Yanick Jean recently offered a nice message of encouragement for his community, Colton Kammerer of the Sarnia Sting shows off some dance moves, and Rimouski Oceanic mascot Louky traveled around the area visiting fans from a distance.

Yanick Jean, entraineur chef et D.G, s'adresse aux gens de la région en ces temps d'incertitude. Soyons courageux et plus que jamais entraidons-nous comme nous savons si bien le faire au Saguenay Lac Saint-Jean.

ENSEMBLE, nous traverserons cette épreuve.https://t.co/bPp89hGAl3 pic.twitter.com/DLLuQKgZq8 — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) April 30, 2020

. @coltonkammerer: part time hockey player, part time dancer 🕺🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/WRM4beNNlP — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) May 3, 2020

At home activities

Young fans at home can stay active with help from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and Ottawa 67’s who each put together fun colouring sheets, while the Lethbridge Hurricanes put together a team map of hometowns as part of Alberta’s Education Week.

Can you spot all 10 differences in the #67s image?👀 Download the kid's activity pack👉 https://t.co/YIIRkOJUm4 pic.twitter.com/dib7Yg1UP3 — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) April 29, 2020

Concours🥰 Imprimez ce dessin et coloriez Ami-Ral à votre goût!🖍 Par la suite, mettez une photo de votre dessin en story Instagram et identifiez @armadablb. Voir le prix à remporter ci-bas! pic.twitter.com/rOlPEoDJOj — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) April 28, 2020

Hitmen donate $15,000

The Calgary Hitmen have announced a $15,000 donation to support the Siksika Nation to serve as a legacy to their inaugural ‘Every Child Matters’ game held on February 1 which also celebrated the Blackfoot culture.

HTV: Zoom interview with Tyler White CEO of Siksika Health Services

The Calgary Hitmen announced last week a $15,000 donation to Siksika Nation.

The funds serve as a legacy to the inaugural ‘Every Child Matters’ game which was held on February 1.https://t.co/DfL4B24Vpw pic.twitter.com/RDVV0H69z2 — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) May 3, 2020

‘Fetts Friends’ continues to deliver

Top NHL Draft prospect Cole Perfetti’s community work in Saginaw hasn’t stopped despite season’s end with a recent announcement of a partnership between involving his not-for-profit program with local restaurant Bringer Inn and Covenant HealthCare to provide meals to the Environmental Service and Supply Chain Employees.

“Fetts’ Friends” partners with Covenant HealthCare, Bringer Inn to donate meals to hospital workers FULL 📰 https://t.co/XD0TeH2GlF pic.twitter.com/YXdkcns5OJ — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) May 1, 2020

Community Heroes

The Halifax Mooseheads’ Herd Hero of the Week, the Prince George Cougars’ Her of the Week, and the Charlottetown Islanders’ Frontline Warriors campaign are all recent examples of CHL teams recognizing members of their communities who are truly making a difference.

We proudly introduce Cst. Heidi Stevenson as the 1st

Herd Hero of the Week. We're now taking nominations from you. A hero can be anyone who has continued to work during the pandemic in order to benefit Nova Scotians. Make a nomination: https://t.co/6oeB5zFf2t pic.twitter.com/YuXoYxHLT8 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) April 29, 2020

Introducing our first "Hero of the Week," Rob Endel! Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Someone who goes above and beyond? Nominate them today to be our next Hero of the Week! NOMINATIONS | https://t.co/MZJZZDGREk pic.twitter.com/cjwZ9KyZKd — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 2, 2020

Countless incredible people across Prince Edward Island are putting their health on the line for us. Join us in thanking those people; nominate someone today to be honoured as a Frontline Warrior! DETAILS: https://t.co/aOtBzDHXYZ pic.twitter.com/JjkNOuIu80 — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) April 30, 2020

CHL partners say thanks

Many from the league’s partnership family have also taken to social media to express their gratitude and appreciation for essential workers during the pandemic. Check out some recent examples of videos and messages from Kia Canada, Kubota Canada, Tim Hortons, CIBC, and the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Here’s our way of saying “Thank You” to all the essential workers, and the many people out there keeping us safe, our cities running, and our spirits up. Share your stories with the #TogetherWithKia or tag someone who has inspired you to share your message of thanks. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1y3kfXy6nX — Kia Canada (@KiaCanada) April 29, 2020

👏👏👏 A round of applause for frontline workers across the country, like the doctors, nurses and staff @LakeridgeHealth in Oshawa, ON, for all that they’re doing to serve their communities. Thank you for all your hard work pic.twitter.com/D0ozrEvqHn — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) April 27, 2020

This #DoctorsDay, we want to extend our deepest thanks to our healthcare heroes for all they’re doing in local communities. 🩺 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ad0qFU9HZm — CIBC (@cibc) May 1, 2020

To all the Health Care and Front Line workers of the coronavirus pandemic, we send a sincere thank you the best way we know how! pic.twitter.com/eEZbAyH4Gk — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) May 1, 2020

Purolator Tackles Hunger

The Purolator Tackle Hunger program, which made its way to several CHL games this past season, continues with the dedicated goal of helping Canadian communities by encouraging donations for those in need.

The need for food assistance across the country is greater than ever before and we're dedicated to helping Canadian communities. Together we can #tacklehunger. Visit https://t.co/ZL8VJYCso8 to donate to @FoodbanksCanada today. pic.twitter.com/UoZONVPpnP — Purolator (@PurolatorInc) April 27, 2020

Change coming to Kingston

The Kingston Frontenacs have announced that after two seasons of serving as the team’s head coach, Kurtis Foster will not be returning for the 2020-21 campaign. A replacement has not yet been announced.

The Kingston Frontenacs are announcing changes to their coaching staff with the dismissal of head coach Kurtis Foster. “We would like to thank Kurtis for his hard work and dedication during his tenure with the Frontenacs.” 📰 https://t.co/1eESIxVTCk pic.twitter.com/6nU5qFkD4e — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) April 29, 2020

Sting name new GM

Dylan Seca, who has spent the past five seasons as the Sarnia Sting’s Director of Player Personnel, has been promoted to the position of General Manager. He replaces Nick Sinclair who recently departed the organization to pursue new opportunities.

Two CHL stars sign NHL contracts

Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips, one of the league’s goaltending leaders during the 2019-20 season, has signed his entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames after being a seventh round selection by the club last June. Also signing this past week was defenceman Samuel Bolduc, a second round pick of the New York Islanders in 2019, who finished the year as a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix after playing parts of four seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

#Isles Transaction: Defenseman Samuel Bolduc has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. https://t.co/6v8ek2mNd8 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 30, 2020

Two CHL overage graduates sign AHL deals

Another pair from the league’s overage class of graduates will embark on their professional careers next season in the American Hockey League including James Hamblin of the Medicine Hat Tigers who joins the Bakersfield Condors, and Matthew Struthers of the Owen Sound Attack who will play for the Lake Erie Monsters.

The Condors have signed Edmonton native James Hamblin to a two-year #AHL deal. Welcome to #Condorstown! Details ➡️ https://t.co/nLLYAMhupN pic.twitter.com/w4DgQZ7l5x — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) April 30, 2020

UPDATE: Matthew Struthers has been signed to @TheAHL contract https://t.co/t9h2H9RL9h — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) May 4, 2020

U SPORTS commitments

Nick Deakin-Poot, who finished his five-year CHL career as a member of the Saint John Sea Dogs has committed to use his league scholarship to pursue his hockey and academic goals with the Acadia Axemen in the fall. Kade Landry of the Hamilton Bulldogs will also head to the Atlantic University Sport conference where he will play for the UNB Reds. Another pair of former CHL players will join them in U SPORTS programs including Hayden Davis, most recently a member of the Mississauga Steelheads, who will attend the University of Toronto, and Adam Capannelli who last played for the Gatineau Olympiques, who will join the Concordia Stingers.

We are proud to welcome Nick Deakin-Poot to the Acadia Axemen hockey family! Read more about Nick and hear from Coach Burns on what to expect from the new Axemen recruit here:https://t.co/ZGKLMML812#GoAcadiaGo #AcadiaPride #HockeyMattersHere pic.twitter.com/hq8QXNbddK — Acadia Axemen Hockey (@axemenhockey) April 29, 2020

Men’s Hockey is excited to announce the first addition to their 2020-21 roster: 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenceman @haydendavis21! Welcome to the Blues family, Hayden! 💙 🗞 https://t.co/l8x5jVArJE WE ALL #BLEEDBLUE | #WeAreTO pic.twitter.com/agA2nm2Jqu — U of T Varsity Blues (@Varsity_Blues) May 1, 2020

Head coach Marc-André Elément is pleased to announce forward Adam Capannelli from the @lsllionsaaa and @LesOlympiques of the @LHJMQ has committed to the Concordia Stingers men's hockey program.#CUstingers #CUhockey #CUrecruit

📷Gatineau Olympiques pic.twitter.com/xlP7SAVc4F — Concordia Stingers (@The_Stingers) May 3, 2020

