CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Warriors vs. Blades

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Sunday as the Moose Jaw Warriors visit the Saskatoon Blades with puck drop set for 4 p.m. Central.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this WHL showdown is must-see TV:

Hunt’s wild night

Entering Sunday’s showdown with the hot hand, Warriors captain Daemon Hunt does so after recording a season high of five points in Friday’s big win over Swift Current. In all, that contest saw the budding blue-liner twice find the back of the net before adding three assists, bringing him to 32 points through 38 games in 2021-22. A 2020 third-round selection of the Minnesota Wild, Hunt is noted for his calm playing style that allows him to create offensive opportunities from the back end, while also being a reliable blue-liner who can be entrusted with plenty of playing time, particularly in key situations. On the season, Hunt ranks seventh in team scoring and second among team blue-liners behind only Denton Mateychuk, a projected opening-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft per Central Scouting. This season, Mateychuk sits fifth among all WHL rearguards with 45 points through 49 appearances.

Talk about playing to your strengths! WHL top goal scoring defensemen, Daemon Hunt, nets his 14th of the season, and @NYRangers prospect, Ryder Korczak gets his 40th assist of the season.@MJWARRIORS | @mnwild pic.twitter.com/uLGrFOyDL8 — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 17, 2022

NHL days ahead

One of five NHL drafted players on the Warriors, beyond Hunt that list is headlined by talented centre Ryder Korczak, a 2021 third-round selection of the New York Rangers who has taken another step offensively this season where through 52 contests he has collected 61 points counting 18 goals and 43 assists. An excellent skater, Korczak overcomes his smaller stature by using his quick feet to get around defenders. The crafty forward has shown that against the Blades this season where through five prior meetups he has amassed three goals and five assists, including a season high of four points coming in a 5-4 final in mid-December. As part of the Warriors’ forward ranks, Korczak forms part of a dynamic trio alongside 2022 NHL Draft eligible right-wing Jagger Firkus, Central Scouting’s 33rd ranked North American skater who leads the squad with 65 points in 52 games, as well as up-and-coming centre Brayden Yager, a projected early selection in the 2023 NHL Draft class.

Ryder Korczak and Jagger Firkus get the party started at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex!@MJWARRIORS | @NYRangers | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/YhUoMkRkBt — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 17, 2022

Blades bring the offense

Finding the win column won’t come easy for the Warriors on Sunday as doing so will mean keeping one of the circuits top duos in Kyle Crnkovic and Tristen Robins from finding the scoresheet. Standing atop the WHL in scoring following Friday action with 76 points counting 34 goals and 42 assists in 49 games, Blades veteran left-wing Kyle Crnkovic brings a full throttle offensive skill set that makes him dangerous each time he steps on to the ice. That has been no different in facing the Warriors this season where in five earlier contests Crnkovic has come away with three goals and six assists. As for Robins, the overage centre and 2020 second-round selection of the San Jose Sharks has also shined this season, sitting second in team scoring with 24 goals and 39 assists in 47 games, putting him 13 points shy of Crnkovic.