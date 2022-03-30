CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Sting vs. Spitfires

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Thursday as the Sarnia Sting visit the Windsor Spitfires with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Spitfires’ dynamic attack

Bringing a collection of offensive stars up front, the Spitfires are headlined by a trio of skaters who have already passed the 30-goal plateau this season, including 2003-born centre and Dallas Stars 2021 first-round pick Wyatt Johnston who leads the team in all three major offensive categories with 41 goals, 71 assists, and 112 points through 60 games, with the latter two both ranking best league wide. The Toronto native enters Thursday’s contest on a six-game point streak in which he has tallied seven goals and six assists, bookended by a hat-trick against Flint. Johnston has been impressive this season, underscored by four games in which he has collected four or more points, highlighted by a six-point showing against Sarnia in December when he notched two goals and four assists. The budding forward also has seven multi-goal games this season, including three in his last six appearances. In all, it marks a career year for Johnston, who has bested his previous high coming in 2019-20 when he scored 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 53 games.

Joining Johnston is New York Rangers 2020 second-round pick and Spitfires captain Will Cuylle who is second on the team with 38 goals and third in overall production with 73 points. Recently, the Toronto native put together a 12-game point streak in which he tallied 10 goals and 10 assists that counted a hat-trick against the Soo. This season, the budding left winger has had eight games in which he has collected three or more points. In all, the 20-year-old has nine multi-goal contests on the year, including two hat-tricks. Cuylle has set a new career benchmark this season, breaking his previous high from the 2019-20 campaign when he notched 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points in 62 appearances.

Lastly, the final name to circle is 2002-born right winger Matthew Maggio who sits second in Spitfires scoring with 75 points in 58 contests. A product of Tecumseh, Ont., Maggio has had a productive March, underscored by an eight-game point streak in which he tallied 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points including a four-point performance against Owen Sound. On the season, the 19-year-old has had 20 multi-point performances bookended by a trio of four-point showings. Additionally, Maggio has had nine multi-goal games this season including two-hat tricks.

You know who on a breakaway 💰💰💰#OHL scoring leader Wyatt Johnston's (@johnston0055) second of the afternoon is the game winner as @SpitsHockey takes back-to-back wins in the Soo, extending their winning streak to seven 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8mU0FTnkHA — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 27, 2022

Sting’s well balanced attack

The Sting enter Thursday’s tilt holding the final playoff spot in the OHL’s Western Conference and a big reason why is the play from a trio of scorers headlined by Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 fifth-round pick Ty Voit. Leading the Sting in scoring with 72 points, the 18-year-old Pittsburgh native has been a force this season, recording 19 multi-point showings highlighted by two five-point performances coming against London and Windsor. He also has four multi-goal contests on the season, including his first career hat-trick against the Knights earlier this month. In just his second OHL season, Voit has made a name for himself in Sarnia, noted as an elite playmaker who has already surpassed his rookie totals from the 2019-20 campaign when he notched eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points in 49 games.

Joining Voit up front is 19-year-old centre Nolan Burke who leads the Sting with 31 goals and sits tied for second in scoring with 54 points. The Peterborough, Ont., native enters Thursday’s showdown against Windsor with points in four of his past five games, including two multi-point performances coming against Saginaw and London. On the season, Burke has recorded 13 multi-point performances, including a four-point showing against Saginaw where he notched two goals and two helpers. He also has five multi-goal contests on the season.

Finally, 2003-born left-wing Nolan Dann has had an outstanding campaign for the Sting after appearing in one game during the 2019-20 season. A product of Cambridge, Ont., Dann is second on the team with 28 goals and sits tied for second with 54 points through 57 games. In all, Dann has recorded 13 multi-point performances this season, including a career-high three-assist contest against Windsor in January.

The @MapleLeafs prospect ties his career-high! 🤯 Ty Voit (@TyVoit) had a pair of goals to go along with his three 🍎's, playing a big part for the @StingHockey's impressive 10-4 victory against London 📽️ pic.twitter.com/95QZtdOkIx — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 20, 2022

Spitfires’ dominant goalie tandem

Riding the hot hand between the pipes, the Spitfires offer up a dynamic duo with goaltenders Mathias Onuska and Xavier Medina. A native of Waterloo, Ont., Onuska joined Windsor in January and, in the ensuing months, has made a quick impression, posting a 3.61 goals-against average with an .874 save percentage plus 15 victories, including a pair coming against the Sting earlier this season.

As for Medina, the talented netminder has posted a 16-7-0-2 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. Surrendering only 75 goals in more than 1,500 minutes of play, the American-born backstopper has appeared in four matchups against Sarnia this season, coming away with two victories.