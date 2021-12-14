CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Islanders vs. Mooseheads

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Wednesday as the Charlottetown Islanders visit the Halifax Mooseheads with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Atlantic.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this showdown of QMJHL rivals is must-see TV:

Draft year for Dumais

A projected second-half selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, Mooseheads second-year right-wing Jordan Dumais has continued to turn heads this season and may be giving the scouting community cause for reconsideration. After wrapping up his inaugural campaign with 29 points through 40 appearances, the Quebec native has already reached new offensive heights as a sophomore where through just 27 showings he has surpassed last year’s production in amassing 13 goals and 26 assists, an impressive stat line that puts him tops in team scoring. One of three Halifax skaters earmarked for selection in the 2022 class, that group also includes fellow forward Markus Vidicek, who alongside Dumais was chosen in the opening round of the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft and has impressed with 25 points in 27 games. There is also hometown product Jake Furlong on the blue line who has continued to take on greater opportunities as this season has progressed while picking up eight points in 27 showings along the way.

Long feed from Dylan MacKinnon to Jordan Dumais for the tying goal. #GoMooseGo 🚨Dumais (13) 10:04 1st period

🍎MacKinnon pic.twitter.com/udN2ofdrKo — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) December 4, 2021

League leaders



Offering up some of the league’s best throughout their lineup, the Islanders bring a well-balanced attack that begins up front with Montreal Canadiens draftee Xavier Simoneau who through 22 contests this season has amassed 11 goals and 31 assists, production outpaced by just four players league wide. Skating in his first season with the Islanders and the last of his junior days, the overager now sits just 30 points shy of 300 on his career. Elsewhere, Charlottetown is home to one of the most gifted blue-liners in the circuit in Vegas Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier, the reigning QMJHL Defenceman of the Year who after leading all rearguards in production a year ago continues to decorate the scoresheet this season with 36 points in 26 games, tying him for top spot league wide with Blainville-Boisbriand’s Miguel Tourigny. Cormier will now get the chance to do so on the national stage as part of the Canadian World Junior rendition. Lastly, the rookie race also sees a member of the Islanders in contention as another Golden Knights up-and-comer in Jakub Brabenec leads all first years with 32 points in 28 games. Skating in his first season in North America, the Czech-born left winger has recorded at least one point in six of his past seven outings, a stretch that totals four goals and 10 assists.

Centre stage for L’Heureux

With Philadelphia Flyers draftee Elliot Desnoyers away as he competes with Team Canada at the upcoming World Juniors, opportunity knocks with the Mooseheads where Zachary L’Heureux now becomes the focal point of Halifax’s offensive attack. Sitting third in team scoring to Dumais and Desnoyers, L’Heureux is a gifted goal scorer whose playing style often disrupts the opposition, undoubtedly making his name asterisked on the lineup card. In all, through 20 showings this season, the 2021 first-round selection of the Nashville Predators has registered 13 goals and 19 assists, including one point in each of his past eight outings. One of four NHL drafted prospects on the Mooseheads alongside Desnoyers, that group also includes fellow forward Robert Orr (Carolina Hurricanes) as well as third-year rearguard Cameron Whynot (Calgary Flames).