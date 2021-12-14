CHL Team of the Week (Dec. 6-12)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 10th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from Dec. 6-12.

Leading the forward ranks is Kingston Frontenacs overage right-wing Lucas Edmonds who through three appearances dominated with 12 points counting four goals and eight assists, helping him earn recognition as the OHL Player of the Week. Facing Mississauga on Sunday, Edmonds turned in his top performance of the season in coming away with one goal and four assists for five points en route to a 5-3 road win. On the season, the North Bay, Ont., native now leads the OHL in scoring with 52 points across 25 contests.

Also up front is Kingston Frontenacs overage centre Jordan Frasca whose week counted seven goals and two assists for nine points over three games. Against Niagara on Saturday, the product of Caledon, Ont., netted his first career hat-trick, then repeated the feat the follow night versus Mississauga. In all, the week saw Frasca move into second in team scoring with 34 points through 23 appearances.

Rounding out the forward group is New York Rangers first-round pick Brennan Othmann of the Flint Firebirds who picked up four goals and three assists for seven points in three games. Facing Erie on Wednesday, the 2003-born left-wing registered his second four-point night of the season in pocketing two goals and two assists en route to a 9-6 triumph. On the season, Othmann has recorded a team-leading 36 points in 23 contests.

On the blue line, Victoriaville Tigres overage rearguard Vincent Sevigny impressed with eight points counting three goals and five assists over three contests underscored by a four-point output coming in Thursday’s 8-3 decision over Cape Breton, helping the Quebec City native to later earn honours as the QMJHL Player of the Week. Currently riding a six-game point streak, Sevigny sits fourth in team scoring and first among defencemen with 24 points in 23 games.

Also on the back end is Tri-City Americans rookie blue-liner Lukas Dragicevic who collected five points counting two goals and three assists over a pair of appearances en route to WHL Player of the Week honours. Facing Everett on Saturday, the 16-year-old Richmond, B.C., native scored twice and added an assist to record his first three-point game of the season. Eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, Dragicevic sits second among Tri-City defencemen with 11 points in 18 games.

Between the pipes, Barrie Colts overage netminder Mack Guzda shined across a pair of appearances, coming away with two victories in which he combined for 58 saves. Facing North Bay on Sunday, Guzda turned aside all 26 shots en route to a 1-0 road victory and his first shutout of the season. For his efforts, the Knoxville, Tenn., native was honoured as the OHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Guzda has impressed in coming up with a 10-5-0-1 record alongside a .917 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average.