CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Chiefs vs. Thunderbirds

Introducing the CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota, which brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action starts Tuesday as the Spokane Chiefs visit the Seattle Thunderbirds with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. Pacific.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this Pacific Northwest showdown is must-see TV:

Roulette leads the way

In all, the showdown between the Chiefs and Thunderbirds offers a look toward the future with six participants already owned by NHL clubs including four with Seattle and two with Spokane. For the Thunderbirds, that group is headlined by Dallas Stars draftee Conner Roulette, a budding playmaker who despite his lagging size brings plenty of offensive prowess as evidenced by last season when he closed out the abbreviated campaign with 12 points through 11 appearances before later joining Team Canada at the U18s. Returning for 2021-22, Roulette is back where he left off, already with five points to his name through as many games this season. Still, he isn’t going it alone with the Thunderbirds as the club also deploys NHL up-and-comers in fellow forward Matthew Rempe (New York Rangers) as well as blue-liner and second-year captain Tyrel Bauer (Winnipeg Jets).

Finley’s return

For Spokane, the group of future NHLers is headlined by captain Jack Finley who after being limited to a lone contest a year ago due to injury is ready to rebound and lead his squad. Originally chosen by the Chiefs with the sixth pick in the 2017 WHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect approached point-per-game production as a sophomore in 2019-20 as he posted 19 goals and 38 assists through 61 appearances, while the early signs are he will continue to be an offensive catalyst this year as through his team’s first six games he has picked up two goals and four assists. Meanwhile, joining Finley at the forward ranks is 20-year-old centre Bear Hughes, a Washington Capitals selection who brings strength down the middle mixed with a desirable offensive skill set. In 2019-20, Hughes finished seventh in team scoring as he registered 47 points in 61 games, while this season currently sees him leading the squad with eight points through six contests.

2022 Draft watch

Beyond those players already drafted, the matchup features at least three players who are drawing attention from talent evaluators. For the Chiefs, that includes 2003-born goaltender Mason Beaupit, a hulking presence between the pipes who through four outings this season has impressed in coming up with a 1-1-1-0 showing coupled with a 2.45 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. A fourth-round selection by Spokane in the 2018 WHL Draft, Beaupit made 13 total appearances with the club prior to 2021-22 but is expected to take on a greater role this year. Across the ice, the Thunderbirds have a pair of players in right-wing Alessandro Segafredo and defenceman Kevin Korchinski who are earning more looks from the scouting community. A first-round pick from the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Italian-born Segafredo comes to Seattle after being a top performer in the Swiss junior circuit, while with the Thunderbirds he has been a quick study to the North American game, already with four points through five showings. Meanwhile, Korchinski is a modern, puck-moving rearguard with the ability to push the pace from the back end. Chosen 10th overall by Seattle in the 2019 WHL Draft, Korchinski saw 23 appearances last season in which he collected 10 points, while the new campaign will continue to see him round out the offensive side of his game.