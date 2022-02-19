CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Battalion vs. 67’s

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Sunday as the North Bay Battalion visit the Ottawa 67’s with puck drop set for 2 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Coe tops the charts

One of the most prolific players in the circuit, Battalion overage right-wing Brandon Coe brings a tantalizing power forward game mixed with a dynamic scoring touch where through 47 appearances this season he sits tied for top spot in OHL scoring with 30 goals and 48 assists for 78 points. Already with 12 points to his name through seven contests in February, Coe is a name to circle against the 67’s as in five previous meetups this season he has found the scoresheet each time, totaling two goals and five assists. Signing with the San Jose Sharks last December as an undrafted free agent, that deal came to fruition after Coe competed on loan last season with the Sharks’ minor-league affiliate in which he showed intriguing upside in collecting five points through 17 contests.

Who else but Brandon Coe (@Coe_44) 🚀 The @SanJoseSharks prospect enters the 3⃣0⃣ goal club in dramatic fashion, completing the third period rally to lead the @OHLBattalion past the Wolves by a score of 4-3 📽️ pic.twitter.com/7Iac4ccjaT — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 13, 2022

All eyes on Nelson

Originally chosen atop the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Nelson made his debut with the Battalion this fall. Now in the midst of a solid first season, the budding blue-liner has come away with six goals and 31 assists for 37 points through 47 showings, good for tops in team scoring among North Bay rearguards and fifth best among his fellow defencemen league wide. Though undersized for his position, Nelson brings a powerful game from the back end that allows him to flash his offensive skill set, one that has seen him pick up a pair of points in five prior meetups against the 67’s this season. The No. 25 ranked North American skater per Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft, Nelson will have a chance to compete before hundreds of talent evaluators as he heads to the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Kitchener next month.

Ty Nelson (@KidNelly89) show us some hustle and brings out the howitzer 💥 Rookie defenceman scores his sixth as the @OHLBattalion score five for the third time in the past four games to get the win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/oFuQUTvA2m — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 5, 2021

Rohrer headlines renewed 67’s

Chosen in the opening round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Austrian-born right-wing Vinzenz Rohrer has made an immediate impact in his new home. Competing in his first season in the North American environment, the talented forward has had little difficulty in making the adjustment as through 42 outings he has registered 13 goals and 18 assists, good for 31 points and second in team scoring. Clocking in at No. 46 among North American skaters per Central Scouting’s midterm assessment, as the 2022 NHL Draft nears Rohrer will be sure to lean on his 67’s teammates who have previously been through the experience, a list that is highlighted by fellow forwards Jack Beck, a 2021 sixth-round selection of the Calgary Flames, as well as new recruit Tyler Boucher, who heard his name called by the Ottawa Senators in the opening round of last summer’s NHL Draft. Alongside Nelson, Rohrer has also been chosen to compete at the upcoming 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.