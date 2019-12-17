CHL trio wins gold with Russia at World Junior A Challenge

Team Russia captured gold at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge with a 2-1 double overtime victory against Team Canada East on Sunday night in Dawson Creek, B.C.

The gold was Russia’s first since the tournament’s inception in 2006.

A trio of Canadian Hockey League talents contributed to the victory including Shawinigan Cataractes forward Vasily Ponomarev, plus defencemen Daniil Chayka of the Guelph Storm and Kirill Steklov of the London Knights.

Chayka, a 2021 NHL Draft prospect who helped the Storm capture an OHL title as a rookie last season, was named a Tournament All-Star with a goal and an assist in six games to continue a tremendous overall campaign that includes 17 points in 24 games for Guelph. Ponomarev, who produced four points in six games for Russia including a goal and three assists, was recently selected to the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and has 29 points through 27 games with the Cataractes. Steklov was held off the scoresheet at this event but has four points through his first 26 games in London.

The United States defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to secure bronze.

Canada East and Canada West rosters are comprised of players competing for Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) clubs including many CHL draft picks and prospects.

