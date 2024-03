CHL to NHL: Dean plays first game with Blues

Former Gatineau Olympiques forward Zach Dean made his NHL debut for the St. Louis Blues Thursday night.

Playing in Ottawa, a mere 10 kilometres from Gatineau, Dean saw 8:41 of ice time in a 5-2 victory against the Senators.

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 QMJHL Draft, Dean played 177 games for Gatineau over four seasons from 2019-23 and tallied 188 points (82 goals) in the process.

Dean also helped Canada to gold at the 2022 World Juniors where he had three points (1G, 2A) in seven contests.

Before his NHL debut, the 21-year-old played in 47 games this season for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dean was the 30th overall pick by Vegas in the 2021 NHL Draft but was acquired by St. Louis in exchange for former Moncton star Ivan Barbashev at the 2023 NHL trade deadline.