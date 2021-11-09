CHL Team of the Week (Nov. 1-7)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the fifth edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from November 1-7.

Leading the forward ranks is Kingston Frontenacs centre and 2022 NHL Draft headliner Shane Wright who collected eight points counting three goals and five assists across a trio of appearances. Facing Peterborough on Sunday, the 17-year-old product of Burlington, Ont., finished with a season high of four assists, bringing him to 16 points through 11 games and helping him to take home OHL Player of the Week honours.

Also up front is 2022 NHL Draft hopeful and Swift Current Broncos leading scoring centre Mathew Ward who wrapped up the week with three goals and four assists for seven points through three appearances. Ward’s top performance of the week came in Saturday’s 7-2 win over Lethbridge that saw him push his point streak to four games after recording two goals and two assists en route to first-star honours. For his efforts, the 17-year-old native of Kamloops, B.C., was also recognized as the WHL Player of the Week.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Drummondville Voltigeurs left-wing Justin Cote who registered two goals and five assists for seven points in three games. Facing Blainville-Boisbriand on Friday, the 2022 NHL Draft eligible forward dazzled with a career single-game high of five points, later helping him earn recognition as the QMJHL Player of the Week. A 17-year-old native of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., Cote currently leads the Voltigeurs in scoring with 19 points in 15 games.

On the blue line, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defenceman Miguel Tourigny earns his second appearance on the CHL Team of the Week this season after recording five points counting four goals and one assist across two outings. Facing Drummondville on Friday, the 19-year-old native of Victoriaville, Que., finished with a season high of four points that marked his second consecutive game in which he scored a hat-trick. In all, through 15 games, Tourigny has collected 22 points, good for first in team scoring and top spot among defencemen league wide.

Also on the back end is Moose Jaw Warriors rearguard Denton Mateychuk whose week saw him register two goals and three assists for five points through three contests. On two occasions, Mateychuk finished with multi-point efforts, coming against Regina and Medicine Hat, helping him to bring his season total to 13 points through as many games. A 17-year-old native of Dominion City, Man., Mateychuk projects as a first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Between the pipes, New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers was almost unbeatable across a pair of appearances, turning aside a combined 49 of 50 shots against Portland and Victoria. Facing the Royals on Friday, Garand stopped all 22 shots to record his second shutout of the season and the 10th perfect game of his career, helping him to later earn WHL Goaltender of the Week honours. A 19-year-old Victoria native, Garand owns a 9-1-0-0 record on the season coupled with a .925 save percentage and 1.91 goals-against average.