CHL Team of the Week (Mar. 7-13)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 17th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from March 7-13.

Leading the forward ranks is Kingston Frontenacs overage right-wing Lucas Edmonds who through three appearances collected three goals and six assists for nine points as he put up three consecutive three-point efforts in wins over Peterborough, Oshawa, and Niagara. For his efforts, Edmonds was named the OHL Player of the Week. On the season, the native of North Bay, Ont., sits second in league scoring with 95 points in 53 games.

Also up front is Carolina Hurricanes 2021 fifth-round selection Justin Robidas of the Val-d’Or Foreurs who impressed with nine points counting two goals and seven assists in a trio of outings underscored by back-to-back four-point nights versus Gatineau. The 19-year-old Texan was later recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. Through 2021-22, the budding centre sits second in Foreurs scoring with 56 points in 45 contests.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Red Deer Rebels 2002-born centre Ben King who recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in a pair of appearances. Facing Medicine Hat on Friday, King came away with a season high of five points counting one goal and four assists en route to a 6-3 victory and second-star recognition. He was later named the WHL Player of the Week. On the season, the native of Vernon, B.C., ranks second in league scoring with 86 points through 57 appearances.

On the blue line, Portland Winterhawks overager Clay Hanus dazzled with seven points counting two goals and five assists in four appearances. Against Vancouver on Saturday, the Minnesotan matched a season high of four points – all coming as assists – in a 6-5 final. In 58 games this season, Hanus has registered 15 goals and 47 assists for 62 points to lead all Winterhawks defencemen.

Also on the back end is 2022 NHL Draft eligible defenceman Pavel Mintyukov of the Saginaw Spirit who through a pair of appearances notched two goals and three assists, with all five points coming in Friday’s 7-6 shootout thriller versus Owen Sound. Originally chosen in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Russian rearguard has had a solid first season as he sits second in Spirit scoring with 45 points in 53 games. The coming week will see the 18-year-old compete as part of Team White at the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Between the pipes, Prince Albert Raiders rookie netminder Tikhon Chaika went undefeated in regulation through three appearances in which he posted a 2-0-1-0 record alongside a .966 save percentage and 0.99 goals-against average. In all, the week saw the 18-year-old Belarusian come away with a pair of shutouts versus Lethbridge and Saskatoon in which he combined for 54 stops. Chaika was later honoured as the WHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Chaika has impressed in putting together a record of 17-15-2-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average.