CHL Team of the Week (Feb. 28 – Mar. 6)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 16th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from February 28 to March 6.

Leading the forward ranks is Saint John Sea Dogs 2002-born centre Josh Lawrence who through three appearances collected four goals and six assists for 10 points. Facing Halifax on Sunday, Lawrence came away with a season high of five points en route to a 10-2 triumph and second-star honours. He was later recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. A native of Fredericton, N.B., on the season Lawrence sits second in Sea Dogs scoring with 60 points in 44 games.

Also up front is New York Islanders 2020 fifth-round selection William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs who registered nine points counting five goals and four assists across a trio of appearances, underscored by a three-goal, one-assist effort coming Sunday versus Halifax. Currently riding a five-game point streak in which the budding right-wing has tallied nine goals and four assists, the 20-year-old Quebec City native headlines the Sea Dogs with 76 points across 42 contests.

Rounding out the group is Sarnia Sting centre Theo Hill who dazzled with nine points – all coming as assists – through three appearances. Against Saginaw on Wednesday, the 19-year-old native of Hagersville, Ont., registered a season high of six points to pace his squad to a 10-6 final in which he received second-star honours. For his efforts, Hill was later named the OHL Player of the Week. On the season, Hill ranks third in Sting scoring with 43 points in 46 games.

On the blue line, Brandon Wheat Kings overage defenceman Chad Nychuk shined with 10 points counting three goals and seven assists through three contests, highlighted by Friday’s 6-3 win over Lethbridge in which he recorded a season high of five points. The Rossburn, Man., native was later recognized as the WHL Player of the Week. On the season, Nychuk sits second among all WHL defenders with 56 points in 46 appearances.

Also on the back end is Val-d’Or Foreurs 2002-born rearguard Kale McCallum who impressed with six points counting two goals and four assists through three appearances. Facing Acadie-Bathurst on Sunday, the Quispamsis, N.B., native put up his third three-point game of the season, giving him seven goals and 32 assists for 39 points in 42 games to lead all Foreurs defencemen in scoring.

Between the pipes, Hamilton Bulldogs 2002-born netminder Marco Costantini closed out the week with a pair of victories in which he combined for 50 saves, highlighted by Friday’s 2-1 shootout win over Ottawa that saw the hometown product turn aside 24 shots before a national audience. In recognition, Costantini was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Costantini owns a 20-9-2-2 record alongside a 2.69 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.