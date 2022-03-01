CHL Team of the Week (Feb. 21-27)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 15th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from February 21-27.

Leading the forward ranks is Hamilton Bulldogs 2002-born centre Logan Morrison who collected four goals and nine assists for 13 points in four games that included a pair of four-point performances coming in wins over North Bay and Niagara. Morrison was later honoured as the OHL Player of the Week. On the season, the Guelph, Ont., native ranks sixth in OHL scoring with 23 goals and 52 assists for 75 points in 41 games.

Also up front is Montreal Canadiens 2021 fifth-round pick Joshua Roy of the Sherbrooke Phoenix who registered three goals and nine assists for 12 points in three outings. Facing Victoriaville on Saturday, the 18-year-old product of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., came away with a season high of six points en route to a 9-1 victory and first-star honours. Roy was later recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. Following weekend action, the talented left-wing tops the QMJHL in scoring with 73 points in 37 contests.

Rounding out the forward group is Edmonton Oil Kings overage left-wing Carter Souch who through a trio of contests impressed with five goals and three assists for eight points, highlighted by a two-goal, one-assist showing in Friday’s 6-3 win over Regina that marked his third-straight, three-point game. For his efforts, Souch was named the WHL Player of the Week. Currently riding a five-game point streak in which he has amassed six goals and six assists, the hometown product sits third in Oil Kings team scoring with 57 points in 52 games.

On the blue line, Guelph Storm rookie rearguard Michael Buchinger brought the offensive touch as he collected 11 points counting two goals and nine assists in four outings, underscored by a season high of four points – all assists – coming in Sunday’s 7-3 victory over rival Kitchener. Chosen to participate in the upcoming Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the 17-year-old native of Markham, Ont., has put together a solid first season with the Storm that sees him lead all team defencemen with 37 points in 46 games.

Also on the back end is Hamilton Bulldogs overage defenceman Nathan Staios who shined with three goals and six assists for nine points in four contests that counted his first career hat-trick coming in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime thriller over Ottawa. On the season, the native of Oakville, Ont., leads all Bulldogs defenceman with 52 points in 43 appearances.

Between the pipes, Victoria Royals rookie netminder Tyler Palmer twice found the win column in a pair of appearances in which he combined for a 1.00 goals-against average and .969 save percentage. Facing rival Vancouver on Monday, Palmer turned aside all 35 shots to record his second shutout of the season en route to a 3-0 road victory. The 18-year-old native of Fernie, B.C., was later recognized as the WHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Palmer has impressed in coming away with 10 victories alongside a 3.65 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.