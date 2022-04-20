CHL Team of the Week (Apr. 11-17)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 21st edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from April 11-17.

Leading the forward ranks is 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats who through three appearances collected two goals and six assists for eight points highlighted by Sunday’s two-goal, three-assist showing against Moose Jaw. With the feat, the North Vancouver, B.C., native was named the WHL Player of the Week after closing out his sophomore campaign with 51 goals and 100 points, making the talented centre just the third 16-year-old in league history to reach triple-digit production.

Also up front is New York Islanders prospect William Dufour of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Saint John Sea Dogs who shined with four goals and three assists for seven points across a trio of appearances. Against Charlottetown on Thursday, Dufour pushed the pace with a one-goal, two-assist performance to help guide the Sea Dogs to an 8-4 road win. For his efforts, the budding right-wing was later named the QMJHL Player of the Week. On the season, the 20-year-old Quebec City native headlines the QMJHL with 109 points counting 52 goals and 57 assists across 60 contests.

Rounding out the forward group is Seattle Thunderbirds 2002-born centre Jared Davidson who dazzled with six goals in two games underscored by back-to-back hat-tricks in road wins over Vancouver and Tri-City. In all, it marked the second and third time this season Davidson has netted at least three goals following a four-goal effort against Spokane in late January. On the season, the Edmonton product led the Thunderbirds with 89 points counting 42 goals and 47 assists through 64 appearances.

On the blue line, Soo Greyhounds overage rearguard Robert Calisti shined with seven assists in three games that included three helpers in Wednesday’s 6-4 win over rival Sudbury en route to second-star honours. Calisti was later named the OHL Player of the Week in recognition of his performance. A native of Etobicoke, Ont., Calisti closed out his final season tied for first in scoring among Greyhounds defencemen with 57 points counting 21 goals and 36 assists in 66 games.

Also on the back end is Saginaw Spirit 2002-born blue-liner Mitchell Smith who registered one goal and four assists for five points in a pair of appearances highlighted by a one-goal, three-assist effort in Saturday’s 9-3 victory over London. Skating in his second season with Saginaw, the hometown product closed out the 2021-22 regular season second in scoring among all Spirit defencemen as he collected 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points through 68 appearances.

Between the pipes, Ottawa 67’s netminder Max Donoso went undefeated in regulation across a pair of appearances, coming up with a 1-0-0-1 showing alongside a .984 save percentage and 0.48 goals-against average. Facing Kingston on Friday, the 18-year-old product of Windsor, Ont., turned aside all 26 shots en route to a 5-0 win and his first career shutout. For his efforts, Donoso was later named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. On the season, Donoso shined with an 11-9-1-5 record in 27 appearances in which he recorded a .906 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average.