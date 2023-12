CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM: November 2023

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce today the November edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2023-24 regular season.

F – Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

8G-19A, 27 PTS, +13 in 12 GP in November

Across the CHL, no skater tallied more points in the month of November than Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais of the No.3-ranked Halifax Mooseheads. The 19-year-old from Île Bizard, Que., registered points in 11 of 12 games over the course of the month – collecting eight goals and 19 assists. Within those 12 contests, Dumais recorded nine multi-point games, including six with three or more points. Through the 17 games he’s played this season, Dumais has failed to register a point in only one contest. He’s also averaging an impressive 2.41 points per game over the 2023-24 campaign, which is the highest mark of anyone in the CHL. Dumais, who led the QMJHL in scoring in 2022-23, is the only player in the CHL to currently be averaging more than two points per game (min. five games played) this season. Dumais is now up to 41 points during the 2023-24 campaign, which ranks second in the QMJHL and places him among the top-10 scorers in the CHL.

F – Filip Mešár (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

10G-12A, 22 PTS, +9 in 13 GP in November

Alongside his teammate Carson Rehkopf, Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Mešár of the No.4-ranked Kitchener Rangers led all OHL skaters with 22 points over the month of November. Those 22 points also ranked tied for fourth among any player in the CHL. Ultimately, the 19-year-old from Spisska Bela, Slovakia, recorded at least a point in 10 of 13 games in November, including registering seven multi-point contests. One of those games saw Mešár score his first career OHL hat-trick on November 21 in a 10-3 Kitchener win against the Erie Otters. The 2022 first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens also tallied five power-play goals over the last month, which was one shy of the best mark in the OHL for November. Selected ninth overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Mešár is now averaging 1.73 points per game during the 2023-24 campaign, which matches the highest mark of any player in the OHL this season.

F – Gabe Klassen (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

7G-18A, 25 PTS, +12 in 11 GP in November

Averaging 2.27 points per game in November, Gabe Klassen of the No. 5-ranked Portland Winterhawks was one of the CHL’s highest scoring players over the last month. Klassen’s 25 points trailed only Halifax’s Jordan Dumais (27 points) for the top spot in the CHL in November, while his 18 assists were second behind Saskatoon’s Trevor Wong (21) in the WHL. Klassen led all WHL skaters in scoring over the month of November and his plus/minus rating of +12 ranked third in the WHL over that stretch. The 20-year-old from Prince Albert, Sask., failed to register a point in only three games last month, tallying three points or more on six different occasions, including a five-point outing (2G-3A) against the Kamloops Blazers on November 8. Thanks to his strong month in November, Klassen now has 41 points on the season, which places him among the top-10 scorers in the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign.

D – Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

7G-12A, 19 PTS, +13 in 12 GP in November

2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh of the No.8-ranked Saginaw Spirit had an spectacular month of November, tallying 19 points, which were the most of any blueliner in the Canadian Hockey League. His seven goals in November were also tied for the most of any defenceman in both the OHL and CHL. Over the last month, the 17-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., failed to register a point on only three occasions. Over his 12 games during the month of November, Parekh recorded seven multi-point games, including his first career OHL hat-trick on November 8 against the Spirit’s in-state rivals, the Flint Firebirds. Parekh’s excellent performance no doubt played a big role in helping Saginaw reach a franchise-record 10 straight wins along with a spot in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the first time since the end of October. Parekh is now up to nine goals and 31 points during the 2023-24 campaign. His 31 points rank third among defencemen in the CHL, while his nine goals place him in a tie for fourth among that same group.

D – Luca Cagnoni (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

1G-16A, 17 PTS, +9 in 11 GP in November

San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni of the No.5-ranked Portland Winterhawks was a force on the backend throughout November. Trailing only Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh (19 points), Cagnoni’s 17 points in the last month were the second-most of any blueliner in the CHL. His 16 assists in November were ranked tied for first, alongside Kitchener’s Hunter Brzustewicz, for the most by a defenceman in the CHL. The 18-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., recorded at a point in eight of 11 games during the month of November. The latter included a five-point outing (1G-4A) against the Kamloops Blazers on November 8, which is the only five-point game by a defenceman in the CHL so far this season. The 2023 Sharks’ fourth-round pick is now up to 30 points on the year, which places him among the top-five scoring blueliners in the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign. His 27 assists on the year also rank third among defencemen in the Canadian Hockey League.

G – Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

9-1-0-0, 2.05 GAA, .937 SV%, 2 SO in ten starts in November

Having won nine of his 10 starts in November, Jackson Parsons of the No.4-ranked Kitchener Rangers has undoubtedly played an important part in his team’s success. Parsons’ nine wins were the most of any goalie in the CHL during the month of November, while his two shutouts also rank tied for first in the CHL over that stretch. In total, the 19-year-old from Embrun, Ont., made 310 saves in November, which trailed only Moose Jaw’s Jackson Unger (318) in the CHL. With six 30-plus save performances over the last month, Parsons’ 2.05 GAA and .937 SV% were both the third-best marks in the OHL for November. Parsons is now up to four shutouts on the season, which places him in a tie for first in the CHL with Prince George’s Joshua Ravensbergen. Meanwhile, his 14 wins are the most of any netminder in the OHL and he sits third in the CHL for that category. The Rangers’ netminder also holds a 2.43 GAA and a .921 SV% on the season, which rank first and second in the OHL respectively.

