CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM: December 2023

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce today the December edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2023-24 regular season.

F – Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

7G-17A, 24 PTS, +11 in 11 GP in December

With 24 points in 11 games, Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt of the No.2-ranked Prince George Cougars led the CHL in scoring during the month of December alongside Ruslan Gazizov (6G-18A) of the London Knights. To close out 2023, Heidt was held off the scoresheet just twice in December and he recorded seven multipoint contests over that stretch, which included matching a career-high five points (0G-5A) on December 15 against the Wenatchee Wild. The latter represented the fourth time both this season and during his career that the 18-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., has registered five points in a single WHL game. Thanks to a strong month, Heidt now leads all CHL skaters with 70 points (22G-48A) during the 2023-24 campaign and he’s topped 20 goals for a third consecutive season. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound centre also leads all CHL skaters with 21 power-play assists, while his 28 power-play points rank tied for first alongside teammate Zac Funk. Having collected 17 assists during the month of December, Heidt is up to 48 helpers on the season, which currently stands as the third-most of any player in the CHL. The 2023 Minnesota Wild second-round pick is also one of just four skaters in the CHL to be averaging at least two points per game this season (minimum three games played).

F – Zac Funk (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

14G-8A, 22 PTS, +13, in 11 GP in December

Having scored a CHL-best 14 goals over the month of December, Zac Funk of the No.2-ranked Prince George Cougars becomes the first player this season to have been selected to the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for a second time. The 20-year-old from Coldstream, B.C., was a member of the CHL’s Team of the Month in October. Impressively, over his 11 games in December, Funk recorded hat-tricks against Tri-City (December 1), Portland (December 3) and Wenatchee (December 15). He has now tallied a total of six hat-tricks over the course of the 2023-24 campaign, which might help explain why he leads all CHL skaters with 40 goals this season. He’s also recorded 11 outings with two or more goals so far through 37 games this season. Over the month of December, Funk finished with a plus/minus rating of +13, which was the third-best mark in the CHL, and he was held off the scoresheet just twice in 11 games. Through 37 contests during the 2023-24 campaign, Funk is averaging over a goal per game, and he has tallied a CHL-leading 19 power-play goals. The 20-year-old has also set career-highs for goals (40), assists (29), points (69) and power-play goals (19) in a single season with his performance thus far in 2023-24. With 69 points as of January 4, the 6-foot, 210-pound right winger trails only his teammate Riley Heidt (70 points) in the CHL’s scoring race.

F – Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

8G-15A, 23 PTS, +12, in 10 GP in December

Averaging 2.3 points per game over the last month, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs was one of the CHL’s highest scoring players in December. Catton’s 23 points trailed only Prince George’s Heidt (7G-17A) and London’s Gazizov (6G-18A) for the CHL lead, and they were the most by any first-time draft eligible skater in the CHL. The 17-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., is currently on a 10-game point streak, which he most recently extended with consecutive four-point efforts in a pair of games against the Tri-City Americans to wrap up 2023. In total, Catton had six multipoint contests in the month of December, and he recorded three or more points on four occasions over that stretch. Although Catton’s 55 points trail only Terik Parascak (26G-31A) in scoring among 2024 NHL Draft eligible skaters in the CHL, his 1.67 points per game this season leads that same group of skaters. The 5-foot-11, 164-pound centreman’s 55 points (22G-33A) also rank eighth among all WHL skaters, and he’s been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 14 contests. Having received an ‘A’ rating from NHL Central Scouting, Catton is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which is scheduled to take place June 28-29 in Vegas. Earlier in December, Catton was also one of 40 players selected to compete in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday, January 24.

D – Nick DeAngelis (Sudbury Wolves / OHL)

2G-13A, 15 PTS, +3 in 11 GP in December

Currently on a 17-game point streak, the longest active streak of its kind in the CHL, Nick DeAngelis of the Sudbury Wolves had an excellent month of December. In 11 games over the last month, DeAngelis recorded 15 points, which were tied with Hunter Brzustewicz (1G-14A) of the Kitchener Rangers and Sam Dickinson (6G-9A) of the London Knights for the most by a defenceman in the CHL. The 19-year-old from King City, Ont., has registered a point in every game he has played in since November 15. It’s a stretch that has seen the third-year veteran tally five multipoint outings, including a career-high four-point effort (0G-4A) against the Barrie Colts on December 1. DeAngelis is now up to 27 assists on the season, which ranks tied for fourth among rearguards in the OHL. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenceman leads all Wolves blueliners with 29 points (2G-27A) in 33 games this season and his efforts last month no doubt helped the Sudbury Wolves close out 2023 as the OHL’s Eastern Conference leaders.

D – Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

6G-9A, 15 PTS, +7 in 11 GP in December

Along with Kitchener’s Brzustewicz (1G-14A) and Sudbury’s DeAngelis (2G-13A), 2024 NHL Draft prospect Sam Dickinson of the London Knights had 15 points to lead all CHL defenceman in scoring during the month of December. Moreover, no draft eligible blueliner in the CHL had more points last month than Dickinson. Through 11 games played, the 17-year-old from Toronto, Ont., also potted six goals, which trailed only Nathan Drapeau (7G-5A) of the Val-d’Or Foreurs for the most by any blueliner in the Canadian Hockey League in December. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenceman is now up to 34 points (11G-23A) on the campaign, which is tied for fourth among rearguards in the OHL. His 34 points also trail only Zayne Parekh (45 points) of the Saginaw Spirit and Carter Yakemchuk (39 points) of the Calgary Hitmen among 2024 NHL Draft eligible blueliners across the CHL. Having received an ‘A’ rating from NHL Central Scouting, Dickinson is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which is scheduled to take place June 28-29 in Vegas. Earlier last month, Dickinson was also one of 40 players selected to compete in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday, January 24.

G – Olivier Ciarlo (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

4-2-0-0, 1.49 GAA, .941 SV%, 2 SO in six starts in December

Coming into the month of December, and playing for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the time, netminder Olivier Ciarlo carried a shutout streak that he would extend into one of the longest in QMJHL history. Over December 1 and 2, the 19-year-old from Laval, Que., posted a pair of shutouts against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on consecutive nights to give him three straight games with a shutout. During his next start on December 10 against Chicoutimi, Ciarlo would eventually give up a goal, but only after he had extended his shutout streak to 239 minutes and 56 seconds – which not only broke a Baie-Comeau franchise record, but now stands as the third-longest streak of its kind in QMJHL history. Ultimately, Carlo was just three minutes and 40 seconds shy of breaking the all-time QMJHL record held by former Rimouski Océanic netminder Philippe Desrosiers (243:35). On December 17, Ciarlo was acquired from Baie-Comeau by Blainville-Boisbriand, where he played a pair of games to wrap up the year 2023. In December, between the six games he played for the Drakkar and Armada, Ciarlo’s 1.49 goals against average (GAA) and .941 save percentage (SV%) ranked second among all goalies across the CHL who played at least 180 minutes. Among netminders in the CHL who played five games or more in December, Ciarlo’s 1.49 GAA and .941 SV% both ranked first. With a CHL-best 21 wins as of January 4, Ciarlo is also the only goalie who has topped the 20-win plateau so far during the 2023-24 campaign.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, and Tage Thompson, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse and Taylor Heise. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League (AHL), the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), the Professional Women Hockey League (PWHL) and several NCAA and National teams.