CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Goal Scorers

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot launches with a look at the league’s top goal scorers, where the opening month of the season sees a half-dozen players who have already found the back of the net eight or more times:

William Dufour (Saint John Sea Dogs) – 9 goals in 10 games

A 2020 fifth-round selection of the New York Islanders, Dufour headlines all QMJHL scorers with nine goals through 10 appearances this season. In all, Dufour has lit the lamp in six games in 2021-22, highlighted by a trio of multi-goal efforts. Joining the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Saint John Sea Dogs this season, Dufour previously suited up for Drummondville where he approached a goal per game pace in 2020-21 in finishing with 17 markers through 23 contests. A native of Quebec City, Dufour scored a career-high 28 goals in 2019-20.

🚨The top line does it again! We're within one with a goal from William Dufour🚨 pic.twitter.com/JhHHk5xtYy — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) October 24, 2021

Connor McClennon (Winnipeg ICE) – 9 goals in 10 games

Part of the offensive arsenal that leads the undefeated Winnipeg ICE, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Connor McClennon tops the WHL with nine goals on the season, doing so in just 10 contests. This season, the diminutive winger has been a consistent contributor, scoring in all but two games, underscored by a two-goal showing coming against Prince Albert in early October. Originally chosen second overall by the ICE in the 2017 WHL Draft, McClennon netted a career-best 21 goals during the 2019-20 campaign.

A look at Connor McClennon’s Goal! pic.twitter.com/WYtX3JnJYV — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) October 21, 2021

Tye Kartye (Soo Greyhounds) – 8 goals in 7 games

One of two OHL skaters with eight goals on the season, Soo Greyhounds overage left-wing Tye Kartye is currently riding a four-game goal streak in which he has found the back of the net five times. Meanwhile, Kartye’s second multi-goal effort came earlier in October in which he scored his first career hat-trick. Skating in his third season with the Greyhounds, Kartye wrapped up the 2019-20 campaign with a career high of 25 goals.

🚨GOAL HOUNDS🚨 KARTYE'S 2ND of the night! 4 – 2 game with 1:30 remaining pic.twitter.com/9dpeM7Quw2 — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) October 24, 2021

Jack Beck (Ottawa 67’s) – 8 goals in 8 games

Next up in the OHL, Ottawa 67’s left-wing Jack Beck has impressed in coming up with eight goals in as many games. A sixth-round selection by the Calgary Flames in last summer’s NHL Draft, Beck has totaled five goals in his past four outings, while twice this season he has finished with multiple markers, coming against Oshawa and Sudbury. Of note, the 18-year-old Beck has already topped his first-season finish with the 67’s when he scored seven times in 56 games.

#Flames prospect Jack Beck with the steal and nice move in tight to seal the home opener win for the Ottawa 67's in OT 👀 pic.twitter.com/kjnKUbkWR6 — Torie Peterson (@ToriePeterson) October 10, 2021

Tyler Peddle (Drummondville Voltigeurs) – 8 goals in 9 games

Originally chosen with the second-overall selection in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft, freshman left-wing Tyler Peddle has provided impressive early returns for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, leading his new squad with eight goals in nine games, a total that places him second-best league-wide. After scoring in his league debut, the 2023 NHL Draft hopeful then followed up that performance by finding the back of the net in each of his next three games, a stretch that also counted back-to-back two-goal nights.

Tyler Peddle's QMJHL career is off to a fantastic start. The #2023NHLDraft eligible forward has 6 goals through his first 4 games with Drummondville. pic.twitter.com/oJkzgLfYWn — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) October 11, 2021

Patrick Guay (Charlottetown Islanders) – 8 goals in 10 games

The third QMJHL scorer to light the lamp at least eight times this season, Charlottetown Islanders veteran centre Patrick Guay has tallied eight times in 10 appearances. Most impressively, Guay is currently riding a three-game streak in which he has scored twice in each contest, for a total of six goals, with four coming at even strength and another shorthanded. Previously part of Sherbrooke, Guay finished the 2019-20 campaign with a career high of 21 goals.