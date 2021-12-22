CHL Stats Snapshot – Leaders at the Break

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the league’s category leaders entering the holiday break:

Points – Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs) – 52 points in 25 games

The most productive CHL skater with 52 points through 25 appearances, Kingston Frontenacs overage right-wing Lucas Edmonds has been a consistent offensive presence this season. In all, his performance has seen him held off the scoresheet just five times, while on 10 nights he has collected three points or better, including a mid-December showing against Mississauga in which he dazzled with one goal and four assists. Originally chosen by Kingston in the seventh round of the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Edmonds is skating in his first campaign with the club after spending his formative years in Sweden.

Edmonds doesn't need the two man advantage when he can do it all on his own. THIS is why he's second in #OHL scoring with 45 points in 24 games. @KingstonFronts | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/RymitKvsxo — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 12, 2021

Goals – Patrick Guay (Charlottetown Islanders) – 25 goals in 31 games

Headlining the circuit with near goal-per-game production that counts 25 tallies through 31 contests, Charlottetown Islanders veteran centre Patrick Guay has dazzled this season. Skating in his fourth season in the QMJHL, Guay has already achieved a career high for goals at the season’s midpoint, marked by seven multi-goal efforts that includes his first career hat-trick coming against Blainville-Boisbriand in late November. Originally chosen fifth overall by Sherbrooke in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Guay’s time in the junior ranks has counted 168 career contests in which he has lit the lamp 77 times, while this past offseason saw him earn an invite to rookie camp with the Arizona Coyotes.

With a 💣 of a shot it shouldn't surprise anyone that Patrick Guay leads ALL #CHL scorers with 24 goals#CHLTVGOTW | @IslandersHKY pic.twitter.com/Ji6EdZqFJy — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 15, 2021

Assists – Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs) – 35 assists in 25 games

Back on the board, Kingston Frontenacs forward Lucas Edmonds is a premier playmaker, with about two-thirds of his production this season coming in the form of assists. In all, Edmonds has collected 35 helpers through the first half of 2021-22, including a dozen nights where he has put at least two assists on the scoresheet. With his success, the productive overager has helped his squad string together an OHL-best eight-straight victories to climb to top spot league-wide with 37 points on the season.

Lucas Edmonds (@lucasedmonds24) put up 12 points to become @CHLHockey's first player to eclipse the 50-point mark. The #OHL Player of the Week has helped the @KingstonFronts win eight in a row 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WDvkDcsyjD — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 13, 2021

Rookie – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 50 points in 21 games

Leading all first years with 50 points counting 17 goals and 33 assists through 21 contests, Winnipeg ICE freshman centre Matthew Savoie has put together a phenomenal inaugural campaign that has only further built his draft stock. A projected early first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, Savoie makes up for his smaller stature by finding the scoresheet with regularity, as evidenced by just five nights this season where he has been held without a point. In all, the season has seen Savoie post nine games where he has tallied at least three points, delivering on the offensive potential seen by Winnipeg when the club called upon him first overall in the 2019 WHL Draft.

Matty Savoie shows us why he's so highly touted for the #NHLDraft sealing it for the ICE with a pair of goals late in the third @WHLWpgICE | @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/UXlMvHxcEq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 12, 2021

Defence – Miguel Tourigny (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) – 40 points in 30 games

Bringing plenty of offensive push from the back end, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada veteran blue-liner Miguel Tourigny is a modern defenceman who despite his smaller frame makes up for it with plenty of scoring support. This season, the experienced rearguard has impressed with 40 points counting 19 goals and 21 assists through 30 appearances, good for top spot in team scoring. In all, that stretch included an 11-game point streak that ran the extent of November and included Tourigny’s second hat-trick of the season as part of a four-point effort against Drummondville. Chosen in the second round of the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, Tourigny has spent the entirety of his junior career with the Armada where he has registered 52 goals and 66 assists for 118 points through 152 appearances, all part of a successful junior career which last offseason helped him to earn a rookie camp invitation with the Anaheim Ducks.

Goaltender – Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) – .932 save percentage in 19 games

A dominant presence between the pipes, Kamloops Blazers netminder Dylan Garand has shined this season in coming away with the victory in 15 of his 19 appearances coupled with a .932 save percentage and 1.85 goals-against average. Along the way, the 2020 fourth-round selection of the New York Rangers has limited the opposition to one goal or fewer on 10 occasions, including a pair of shutouts coming against B.C. Division rivals in Vancouver and Victoria. More recently, Garand turned in his top performance of the year in putting up a season high of 41 saves to find the win column against nationally ranked Everett. A third-round selection by Kamloops in the 2017 WHL Draft, Garand’s time with the club has counted 110 contests in which he has come away with a 71-26-4-2 record. A Victoria native, Garand has twice previously earned opportunities on the national stage and will get to do so again this winter as part of Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship.