CHL Stats Snapshot – Goalie Wins

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the league’s winningest goaltenders, where the opening month of the season saw eight netminders pick up at least a half-dozen victories:

Brett Brochu (London Knights) – 8 wins in 8 games

Undefeated this season, London Knights netminder Brett Brochu’s eight wins rank tops in the circuit. Collectively, Brochu has been nearly unbeatable in allowing just 17 goals along the way, good for a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average that both rank as the league’s best. Facing rival Owen Sound in mid-October, Brochu put up his top performance of the year in turning aside a season high of 36 shots en route to a hard-battled 2-1 victory in which he was recognized as the game’s first star. Appearing in his second season with the Knights, Brochu wrapped up 2019-20 with 32 wins across 42 outings.

Daniel Hauser (Winnipeg ICE) – 7 wins in 7 games

Like Brochu, Hauser is undefeated on the season in having found the win column in each of his seven appearances. Seeing eight games with Winnipeg a year ago – in which he recorded seven wins – Hauser has elevated to the top job this season, in part helping the ICE win their first 11 games and come one shy of the league’s all-time mark for the best start to a new campaign. For Hauser, the hallmark of the new season came against Lethbridge in late October when he turned aside all 29 shots to record his first career shutout. Meanwhile, Hauser’s .929 save percentage and 1.72 goals-against average also rank amongst the league leaders.

NEWS: Congratulations to Daniel Hauser, WHL Goaltender of the Week

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) – 7 wins in 8 games

Staying hot between the pipes is New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers who has won seven of eight games this season, including three contests where he has limited the opposition to one or fewer goals. Appearing in his fourth full season with the Blazers, the veteran netminder has totaled 98 career appearances in which he has found the win column 62 times, good for a .633 career win rate, highlighted by a career-high 28 victories in 2019-20. Meanwhile, this season has seen Garand allow just 18 goals through his eight showings, good for a .912 save percentage alongside a 2.26 goals-against average.

Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers shuts the door on the reigning WHL Player of the Week.

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings) – 7 wins in 11 games

There is no shortage of upside when it comes to Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings, a 2021 first-round selection of the Detroit Red Wings who headlines the WHL with a .948 save percentage and 1.44 goals-against average, following up on a dominant 2020-21 campaign that saw him lead the league in both categories. Recording seven wins through 2021-22’s early action, that stretch includes a pair of shutouts against rival Lethbridge in which Cossa turned aside a combined 53 shots. Appearing in his third season with the Oil Kings, Cossa had recorded 38 wins in 52 games entering the new campaign.

He posted a 0.943 save percentage through 10 October appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings. Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa is the WHL Goaltender of the Month!

Ivan Zhigalov (Sherbrooke Phoenix) – 6 wins in 7 games

Selected seventh overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Belarusian-born netminder Ivan Zhigalov has had little difficulty in adjusting to the North American game as his first seven appearances with the Sherbrooke Phoenix have seen him pick up six victories, highlighted by wins in each of his first four contests. After going unselected in the 2021 NHL Draft class, the 18-year-old has given talent evaluators reason for reconsideration after earning a .902 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average through seven showings this year.

Fabio Iacobo (Quebec Remparts) – 6 wins in 8 games

After claiming supremacy with Victoriaville last season, Fabio Iacobo has now brought his winning ways to the Quebec Remparts where through eight contests he has picked up six victories – all coming in a row after surrendering a hard-battled 3-2 season opener versus Rimouski – coupled with a .910 save percentage and 2.02 goals-against average. Spending the past three seasons with the Tigres, the overage netminder made 72 total appearances with the club, highlighted by a career high of 13 victories in 2019-20.

Patrick Roy a souvent fait confiance à des gardiens de 20 ans depuis ses débuts comme entraîneur dans la LHJMQ. La recette a souvent fonctionné.

Nolan Maier (Saskatoon Blades) – 6 wins in 9 games

Making nine appearances on the season, Saskatoon Blades overage netminder Nolan Maier has been one of the top goaltenders in the circuit, coming away with six victories alongside a .911 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average. Seeing plenty of pucks this season, Maier has had four occasions where he has turned aside 30 or more shots in addition to a 26-save shutout coming against Medicine Hat in mid-October that marked the 10th perfect game of his career. In all, Maier has reached the 20-win plateau three times – underscored by 36 victories in 2018-19 – while he is also just three back of notching his 100th career win.

Samuel Ivanov (Soo Greyhounds) – 6 wins in 10 games

Joining the Soo Greyhounds after being chosen fourth overall in the 2020 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection, Samuel Ivanov has made a successful transition to his first season in the junior ranks in picking up six wins through his first 10 appearances. Three times this season, Ivanov has limited the opposition to a lone goal, while on three more nights he has turned aside 30-plus shots, helping him to come away with a .889 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average.