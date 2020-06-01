CHL Statement on Racial Equality

In light of recent events and the demonstrations that have transpired in cities across North America, it remains clear that the topic of race, inequity, and discrimination in our society is something we all need to address. Sports are not immune to these critical issues, and as leaders in our communities we have the opportunity to use our platforms to help be a voice for systemic change.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), together with our regional leagues the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are united in our commitment to building inclusive environments for our players, teams, staff, and fans. It is important that we all do our part to reinforce the message that everyone should be treated fairly and equally, regardless of race.