CHL set to launch 2023 preseason on CHL TV with free access to over 30 games

With the 2023 preseason set to start tonight with four games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce that more than 30 preseason games covering the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and QMJHL will be available as ‘freeviews’ on CHL TV over the next month (see full schedule below).

The first 2023 preseason game available on CHL TV will be next Tuesday (August 22) at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and features a rematch from last year’s QMJHL playoffs between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The following night (August 23), fans can tune in to see the defending QMJHL and Memorial Cup champion Québec Remparts, led by their new head coach Éric Veilleux, face off against the Rimouski Océanic. Viewers will also have an opportunity to watch those same Remparts close out their preseason on September 15 in Chicoutimi as they take on the Saguenéens, who are headlined by last season’s CHL and QMJHL Rookie of the Year, Maxim Massé, a projected first-round pick in next year’s 2024 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, there will also be no shortage of talent to watch in the OHL over the course of the 2023 preseason on CHL TV. Fresh off winning gold for Team Canada at this summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Sam Dickinson and the London Knights will meet Malcolm Spence and the Erie Otters in a pair of preseason games (September 21 & 22). The 2022-23 OHL regular season champion Ottawa 67’s, led by star defensemen Henry Mews and Frankie Marrelli, will host the North Bay Battalion on September 9, while Porter Martone, Ryerson Leenders, and the Mississauga Steelheads will head to Kitchener on September 22 to play the Rangers. Viewers on CHL TV can also watch those Rangers, who are now led by first-year head coach Jussi Ahokas, on September 8 when they’ll battle the Brantford Bulldogs at home.

Additionally, the CHL’s preseason freeview schedule is highlighted by nine WHL contests, starting with the Medicine Hat Tigers and their first overall pick from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Gavin McKenna, traveling to Lethbridge to face the Hurricanes on September 5. Viewers can also catch a pair of projected 2024 NHL first-round picks in Ryder Ritchie and Tanner Howe when the Regina Pats play the Prince Albert Raiders on September 15. Moreover, fans can also witness the Wenatchee Wild host their first-ever WHL preseason game when they welcome the Tri-City Americans to Town Toyota Center on September 9.

Any additions and/or changes to the preseason freeview schedule will be updated to the schedule listed below as they become available. In order to gain access to these preseason games on CHL TV, fans simply need to either log in or create a free account on CHL TV. CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

Fans interested in purchasing CHL TV passes for the 2023-24 season can do so online at watch.chl.ca. Specifically, they can enjoy full access to both the 2023-24 Regular Season and the 2024 Playoffs with the purchase of a CHL All-Access Pass for $274.99 plus applicable taxes and fees. With this exclusive CHL TV pass, fans will be able to watch more than 2,000 regular season and playoff games from all three member leagues (WHL, OHL, & QMJHL) covering 60 markets across Canada and the United States.

Additionally, fans can instead choose to buy a CHL Regular Season All-Access Pass, covering all three member leagues, for $184.99 plus applicable taxes and fees. They can also opt for a regular season pass for a specific league. Specifically, for $124.99 plus applicable taxes and fees, fans can catch regular-season action from a single league (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) over the duration of the 2023-24 campaign. If you are a 2023-24 season seat ticket holder for a CHL club or plan on becoming one for this season, please contact your club first before making a purchase to find out whether or not your season ticket package includes a discounted rate on a CHL TV pass.

The 2023-24 Canadian Hockey League regular season officially begins on Friday, September 22 with 16 games on the schedule — seven of them will help usher in a new QMJHL season, while the other nine will kick start the latest WHL campaign. Less than a week later, the OHL will begin its regular season on Thursday, September 28 with a pair of contests that feature the reigning OHL champion Peterborough Petes raising their J. Ross Robertson Cup championship banner prior to puck drop against the Kingston Frontenacs.

2023 CHL TV Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Tues., Aug. 22 – Sherbrooke Phoenix vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs – 7:00 p.m. ET

Wed., Aug. 23 – Québec Remparts vs. Rimouski Océanic – 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Aug. 25 – Moncton Wildcats vs. Cape Breton Eagles – 7:00 p.m. AT

Fri., Aug. 25 – Rimouski Océanic vs. Shawinigan Cataractes – 7:00 p.m. ET

Tues., Sept. 5 – Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes – 7:00 p.m. MT

Thurs., Sept. 7 – Moose Jaw Warriors vs. Swift Current Broncos – 7:00 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 8 – Cape Breton Eagles vs. Moncton Wildcats – 7:00 p.m. AT

Fri., Sept. 8 – Brantford Bulldogs vs. Kitchener Rangers – 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 8 – Niagara IceDogs vs. Guelph Storm – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 9 – North Bay Battalion vs. Ottawa 67’s – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 9 – Moncton Wildcats vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 4:00 p.m. AT

Sat., Sept. 9 – Saskatoon Blades vs. Prince Albert Raiders – 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 9 – Tri-City Americans vs. Wenatchee Wild – 6:00 p.m. PT

Sun., Sept. 10 – Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Red Deer Rebels – 2:00 p.m. MT

Sun., Sept. 10 – Gatineau Olympiques vs. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – 3:00 p.m. ET

Sun., Sept. 10 – Val-d’Or Foreurs vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies – 4:00 p.m. ET

Sun., Sept. 10 – Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar – 4:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 15 – Charlottetown Islanders vs. Saint John Sea Dogs – 7:00 p.m. AT

Fri., Sept. 15 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Val-d’Or Foreurs – 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 15 – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs. Gatineau Olympiques – 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 15 – Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix – 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Sept. 15 – Regina Pats vs. Prince Albert Raiders – 7:00 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 15 – Calgary Hitmen vs. Red Deer Rebels – 7:00 p.m. MT

Fri., Sept. 15 – Québec Remparts vs. Chicoutimi Saguenéens – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 16 – Brandon Wheat Kings vs. Moose Jaw Warriors – 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat., Sept. 16 – Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Swift Current Broncos – 7:00 p.m. MT

Wed., Sept. 20 – Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds vs. Sudbury Wolves – 7:00 p.m. ET

Thurs., Sept. 21 – London Knights vs. Erie Otters – 7:00pm ET (in St. Thomas)

Fri., Sept. 22 – Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kitchener Rangers – 7:00pm ET

Fri., Sept. 22 – Erie Otters vs. London Knights – 7:00 p.m. ET

Sat., Sept. 23 – Sudbury Wolves vs. Barrie Colts – 7:30 p.m. ET