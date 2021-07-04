CHL Prospect Pipeline – Seattle Kraken

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Seattle Kraken

Luke Henman

Originally chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the unsigned Blainville-Boisbriand Armada captain ultimately landed his entry-level contract with the expansion Seattle Kraken in May, a move that reunited the budding centre with many of the same talent evaluators that called upon him while they were employed by the Hurricanes. For Henman, the 2000-born forward wraps up his QMJHL career spent entirely with the Armada in which he collected 214 points counting 63 goals and 151 assists over 225 career contests. His best showing came in 2019-20 when he finished with a team-leading 74 points in 63 games that ranked 16th in league-wide scoring, while the recently completed campaign saw that Nova Scotia native carry forward that offensive momentum where despite being limited to a 32-showing season he racked up 43 points before adding another nine goals and three assists in nine playoff appearances.