CHL partners with The Carnegie Initiative to promote diversity & inclusion in hockey

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), alongside the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), is proud to announce a new partnership with The Carnegie Initiative (The CI) as part of its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion among its fans, clubs and the hockey community at large. This collaboration will see the CHL hold public screenings of the award-winning documentary “Beyond Their Years: The Incredible Legacies of Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neil” at its two marquee events — the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. The film captures the story of Herb Carnegie (hockey) and Buck O’Neil (baseball), who were both excluded, because of their race, from competing at the highest professional level of their sport. Yet, without anger or bitterness, they channeled that injustice into pioneering work that made their respective sports, and the world, more inclusive.

The first of these screenings will take place on January 23, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. AT at Tantramar Regional High School in Sackville, N.B., as part of next week’s 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. With the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL in attendance, the film will be followed by a live panel discussion with The Carnegie Initiative’s Co-Chair and the film’s producer Bryant McBride, and with former NHL and QMJHL forward Everett Sanipass. A similar screening and panel will be organized in Saginaw, Michigan during the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which is set to take place from May 23 – June 2.

All CHL clubs will also have the opportunity to view the documentary on their own along with a panel discussion about both the film and its themes. The panel features representatives from each the CHL’s three member leagues, including Rico Phillips (OHL’s Director of Cultural Diversity and Inclusion), Wacey Rabbit (WHL alumnus and current assistant coach of the Saskatoon Blades), Yvan Mongo (QMJHL alumnus) and The CI Co-Founder Bernice Carnegie. The panel will then be followed by post-viewing exercises aimed at sparking important conversations and increasing awareness of the importance of inclusivity and equity.

“We are incredibly proud to be working alongside an organization like The Carnegie Initiative to promote making hockey a more inclusive and culturally diverse space,” stated Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “The CHL is committed to fostering a welcoming environment and making the game accessible to people of all backgrounds. Through the support of The Carnegie Initiative, we believe that we can help achieve the latter by sparking necessary conversations among our clubs, players and fans about systematic racism and how we can work together to foster an inclusive environment within both hockey and our local communities.”

“We are excited to work with Canadian Hockey League players, staff, and fans across North America on this important initiative,” stated McBride. “We believe this partnership can have generational impact. Working with leaders like Rico Phillips, Director of Cultural Diversity and Inclusion for the OHL and a speaker at the upcoming CI Summit, and staff from CHL teams across North America, will accelerate our collective efforts to make hockey a welcoming space for everyone.”

Herbert Carnegie is widely regarded as one of the most influential hockey players of all time. On the ice, Carnegie was an exceptional talent in the Quebec Hockey Leagues and Ontario Hockey Association playing in 520 games while compiling 272 goals and 663 points throughout the 1940s and 1950s. He also broke racial barriers playing on a line alongside Ossie Carnegie and Manny McIntyre, which was the first “All-Black” line in semi-pro hockey.

Off the ice, his legacy stands as one of the most progressive athletes in professional sports history. Carnegie founded the Future Aces Hockey School and the Future Aces Foundation. Both organizations heightened the fight he led against systemic racism in hockey by empowering and developing youth athletes and students through the implementation of the Future Aces Creed.

About The Carnegie Initiative (The CI)

The Carnegie Initiative (The CI), named in honor of legendary Hockey Hall of Famer and social justice pioneer Herb Carnegie, is guided by the mission: “Work to ensure that hockey is inclusive, supportive and welcoming to all.” The CI was created to guarantee opportunity and access to hockey everywhere. Co-founded by Bernice Carnegie and Bryant McBride, and in conjunction with leading academic institutions and others, The CI aims to accelerate the work started by Herb Carnegie nearly 70 years ago to make hockey more diverse and inclusive. In short, with the help of our partners and supporters, The CI aims to grow the culture of hockey.

Website: carnegieinitiative.com | IG/Twitter: @carnegieinit | LinkedIn