CHL on Sportsnet: Val-d’Or at Quebec
The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Quebec Remparts host the Val-d’Or Foreurs.
Entering Friday, the Remparts will look to reverse their fortunes following a hard-battled 2-1 final versus the Rimouski Oceanic that saw Russian-born centre Aleksei Sergeev pick up the lone tally for the home side.
For the Foreurs, the club aims to continue its winning ways following Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in which four separate scorers provided the offense.
Saturday marks the third of four contests between the Foreurs and Remparts this season with Quebec holding a 1-0-0-1 series advantage. Catch all the action in the latest match between Val-d’Or and Quebec on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE and on the NHL Network in the United States.
Tale of the Tape
|Val-d’Or Foreurs
|Category
|Quebec Remparts
|18-16-5-0, 41 Points
|Record
|16-23-0-1, 33 Points
|2nd in West Division
|Standings
|4th in East Division
|N. Ouellet, 19-11-30 in 28 GP
|Leading Scorer
|A. Gagnon, 16-22-38 in 40 GP
|T. Pelletier, 8-14-22 in 38 GP
|Top Defenceman
|D. Kielb, 6-24-30 in 40 GP
|J. Lemieux, 13-13-2-0, 3.68, .900
|Goaltending Leader
|T. Cote-Cazenave, 9-17-3-2, 3.36, .893
|16.3% (16th in QMJHL)
|Powerplay
|22.5% (6th in QMJHL)
|78.8% (12th in QMJHL)
|Penalty Kill
|78.9% (9th in QMJHL)
|D – Maxence Guenette (OTT)
RW – Jeremy Michel (STL)
|NHL Prospects
|D – Jeremie Biakabutuka
LW – Alexandre Doucet
|2020 Draft Eligibles
|D – Nicolas Savoie
LW – Yu Sato