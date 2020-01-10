MENU
January 10, 2020

CHL on Sportsnet: Val-d’Or at Quebec

CHL on Sportsnet

 

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Quebec Remparts host the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

Entering Friday, the Remparts will look to reverse their fortunes following a hard-battled 2-1 final versus the Rimouski Oceanic that saw Russian-born centre Aleksei Sergeev pick up the lone tally for the home side.

For the Foreurs, the club aims to continue its winning ways following Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in which four separate scorers provided the offense.

Saturday marks the third of four contests between the Foreurs and Remparts this season with Quebec holding a 1-0-0-1 series advantage. Catch all the action in the latest match between Val-d’Or and Quebec on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape

Val-d’Or Foreurs Category Quebec Remparts
18-16-5-0, 41 Points Record 16-23-0-1, 33 Points
2nd in West Division Standings 4th in East Division
N. Ouellet, 19-11-30 in 28 GP Leading Scorer A. Gagnon, 16-22-38 in 40 GP
T. Pelletier, 8-14-22 in 38 GP Top Defenceman D. Kielb, 6-24-30 in 40 GP
J. Lemieux, 13-13-2-0, 3.68, .900 Goaltending Leader T. Cote-Cazenave, 9-17-3-2, 3.36, .893
16.3% (16th in QMJHL) Powerplay 22.5% (6th in QMJHL)
78.8% (12th in QMJHL) Penalty Kill 78.9% (9th in QMJHL)
D – Maxence Guenette (OTT)
RW – Jeremy Michel (STL)		 NHL Prospects
D – Jeremie Biakabutuka
LW – Alexandre Doucet		 2020 Draft Eligibles D – Nicolas Savoie
LW – Yu Sato
