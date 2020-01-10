CHL on Sportsnet: Val-d’Or at Quebec

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Quebec Remparts host the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

Entering Friday, the Remparts will look to reverse their fortunes following a hard-battled 2-1 final versus the Rimouski Oceanic that saw Russian-born centre Aleksei Sergeev pick up the lone tally for the home side.

For the Foreurs, the club aims to continue its winning ways following Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in which four separate scorers provided the offense.

Saturday marks the third of four contests between the Foreurs and Remparts this season with Quebec holding a 1-0-0-1 series advantage. Catch all the action in the latest match between Val-d’Or and Quebec on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape