CHL on Sportsnet: Val-d’Or at Quebec

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Quebec Remparts host the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

Entering Saturday, the Remparts will look to reverse their fortunes following a hard-battled 2-1 final that came versus the Rimouski Oceanic in their most recent outing in which Russian-born centre Aleksei Sergeev pick up the lone tally for the home side.

Meanwhile, the Foreurs also aim to bounce back after falling 3-1 to the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Friday, a contest in which leading scorer Nicolas Ouellet picked up his 20th goal of the season.

Saturday marks the third of four contests between the Foreurs and Remparts this season with Quebec holding a 1-0-0-1 series advantage. Catch all the action in the latest match between Val-d’Or and Quebec on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape