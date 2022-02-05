CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Storm vs. Attack

It’s hockey night in Owen Sound.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans can tune in Saturday as the Guelph Storm visit the Owen Sound Attack, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Goure turning heads with Attack

Sitting third in the OHL’s Midwest Division with an 18-16-1-2 showing and 39 points, the Attack bring an intriguing collection of offensive options headlined by 2003-born centre Deni Goure who after going unselected in last year’s NHL Draft continues to turn heads in his second season in Owen Sound. Scoring at a point-per-game pace, this season has seen Goure find the back of the net 17 times while adding 20 assists through 37 appearances, good for top spot in team scoring. Originally chosen 10th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Goure is noted for his excellent skating skill and pro-style shot that makes him a good fit at the next level. Meanwhile, also making noise for the Attack this season includes fellow forward Servac Petrovsky, a Slovakian-born centre and the club’s top pick from the 2021 CHL Import Draft whose first season in North America has seen him impress with 30 points in 37 games.

The Bears are on the hunt! 🐻 Back-to-back second period power play goals in Kitchener from Goure and Guindon have @AttackOHL in the lead 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6156UG4Hms — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 29, 2022

Busy draft ahead for Storm

With six players earmarked for selection this summer per Central Scouting, the upcoming NHL Draft promises to be a busy one for the Storm, beginning up front where centres Matthew Poitras (No. 23 ranked) and Danny Zhilkin (No. 27) are both expected to hear their names called early. For Poitras, the rookie forward has dazzled in his first year in Guelph where at the season’s midway point he finds himself third in team scoring with 27 points counting 11 goals and 16 assists in 36 outings. Meanwhile, it has been a similar season for Zhilkin, a second-year skater who has come up with 28 points in 34 games, including one goal and six assists in six prior meetups against Owen Sound this season. Elsewhere, the scouting community has also zeroed in on Guelph rearguard Michael Buchinger, a second-round choice from the 2020 OHL Priority Selection who has shined with the Storm across 36 outings this season in tallying two goals and 19 assists for 21 points, second among all team blue-liners.

Patience patience patience…⌛️ Matthew Poitras patience pays off for @Storm_City and the pass in front is put away by Jake Karabela🎥 pic.twitter.com/8HkTtjUoV4 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 23, 2022

Pastujov continues to shine

While there are a handful of Guelph skaters looking forward to draft day, in the interim they can turn to teammates who have been there before, including American-born right-wing Sasha Pastujov, a 2021 third-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks who joined the Storm last fall. A well-rounded player who beyond high-level offensive talent backs up his game with excellent hockey smarts, Pastujov has made an immediate impact with the Storm this season, standing at a team-leading 43 points counting 22 goals and 21 assists through 35 appearances. One of two NHL drafted players on the Storm, that list also includes Russian-born blue-liner Daniil Chayka who went 38th overall to the Vegas Golden Knights in last summer’s NHL Draft. A budding blue-liner who continues to flash his offensive upside, this season has seen Chayka round out his scoring touch as he has collected seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 36 games.