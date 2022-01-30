CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Broncos vs. Hitmen

A pair of WHL Eastern Conference foes are set to face off Sunday.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans can tune in Sunday night as the Swift Current Broncos visit the Calgary Hitmen, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this showdown is must-see TV:

Calgary’s one-two punch

Sitting seventh in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 16-14-4-2 record and 38 points entering weekend action, the Hitmen bring an exciting offensive attack that includes alternate captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz and overage winger Blake Stevenson. Currently leading the team in scoring, Fiddler-Schultz is having the best season of his career with 21 goals and 26 assists through 36 games entering weekend play. A key player late in games, the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native ranks seventh in the WHL with five game-winning goals. As for Stevenson, the dynamic right-wing has proven to be a great fit in Calgary since joining the club in mid-January. In six appearances with the Hitmen entering Friday play, the veteran forward has scored three goals with two assists for five points. Originally chosen by Tri-City in the sixth round of the 2016 WHL Draft, Stevenson is in the midst of the best season of his WHL career, already with 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points through 40 appearances.

📽️ HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT 📽️ Riley Fiddler-Schultz converts on a gorgeous three-way passing play.@WHLHitmen | #WHLHoN pic.twitter.com/alMMePMADq — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 3, 2022

Swift Current’s six NHL Draft prospects

Backed by a young core of potential WHL stars, the Broncos are led by the exciting Manitoba connection of 18-year-old rearguard Owen Pickering and 17-year-old right-wing Josh Filmon. Currently second on the team in assists, Pickering has collected 17 helpers on the season, while also finding the back of the net on six occasions. The puck-moving defenceman was ranked 21st among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm assessment. A native of St. Adolphe, Man., Pickering was selected by the Broncos in the ninth round of the 2019 WHL Draft before making his impact felt in the abbreviated 2020-21 season that saw him register nine points in 23 games. Up front, Swift Current is also excited about the progress from Filmon, who leads the squad with 16 goals and sits second in team scoring with 31 points. A 17-year-old Winnipeg native, Filmon clocked in at No. 51 in NHL Central Scouting’s midterms, and should continue to climb the ranks as his game further progresses.

Meanwhile, joining teammates Pickering and Filmon on the NHL Central Scouting’s midterm assessment is 17-year-old centre Josh Davies, 18-year-old pivot Mathew Ward, 17-year-old import defenceman Rayan Bettahar, and 18-year-old netminder Reid Dyck.

For Davies (No. 127 ranked), the productive forward has picked up 11 goals and five assists on the season, while also up front the Broncos are thrilled with the early goings of Ward (No. 144) who leads the squad in scoring with 39 points. Originally chosen 14th overall by Swift Current in the 2019 WHL Draft, Ward made his mark in the protected environment last season where he headlined all first years with 16 assists. On the back end, Bettahar (No. 153) has had a solid beginning in his new home after being chosen fifth overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Hailing from Poland, the budding blue-liner has collected one goal and 10 assists through 34 showings this year. Lastly, between the pipes, Dyck (No. 26) has shown flashes of brilliance as the understudy in Swift Current, coming away with an .879 save rate across 14 outings.

Mathew Ward and @SCBroncos wasting no time tonight on their first shot. pic.twitter.com/MzAErcvsoX — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 2, 2021

Veteran battle in net

Both the Hitmen and Broncos have veteran keepers between the pipes. For Calgary, the team turns to 19-year-old Brayden Peters to shut down the Broncos’ young core, while across the ice is 20-year-old Isaac Poulter, tasked with turning aside the likes of Fiddler-Schultz, Stevenson, and crew. This season, Peters has been superb, earning a 15-3-1-1 record alongside a 2.83 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. For Poulter, the Winnipeg product has been a stable presence in the blue paint this season, coming away with 12 victories while also ranking third-best league wide in the save percentage (.916) column. Poulter also sits tied for top spot in the WHL with three shutouts on the season, including a dazzling 47-save effort coming against Brandon in early December.