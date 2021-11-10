CHL on CBC continues on CBC Gem!

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that six more games will be streamed for free by CBC Gem as part of the CHL’s multi-platform, multi-year broadcast rights partnership.

The six games include representation from each of the CHL’s three member leagues with action beginning Thursday, Nov. 19 featuring the Moncton Wildcats hosting the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The 2021 schedule concludes with an evening contest featuring the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit taking on Flint Firebirds and New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann.

All six CBC Gem games will also air on CHL TV :

Thur., Nov. 19 – Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) – 7pm AT

Tues., Nov. 23 – Regina Pats vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) – 7pm MT

Wed., Dec. 1 – Sudbury Wolves vs. Soo Greyhounds (OHL) – 7pm ET

Wed., Dec. 8 – Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) – 7pm ET

Thur., Dec. 14 – Saskatoon Blades vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) – 7pm CT

Wed., Dec. 29 – Saginaw Spirit vs. Flint Firebirds (OHL) – 7pm ET

The December 29th game in Flint will not be the last game on CBC Gem, the coverage will continue in the new year with a new schedule released in December, stay tuned!