CHL on CBC | 3 Reasons to Watch – Huskies vs. Cataractes

It’s time for another Saturday matinee.

Following a successful launch last weekend which saw the Regina Pats pick up their second-straight win of the young season versus the provincial rival Prince Albert Raiders, the CHL returns to CBC screens Saturday for its second showing of a six-game broadcast slate.

Saturday’s contest, which sees puck drop set for 3 p.m. Eastern, heads east for a tilt between the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Shawinigan Cataractes. To get you ready, here are three reasons why the latest on-ice action is must-see TV:

Cataractes an early favourite

Slotting in at No. 9 in the preseason edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings then earning honourable mention in the opening week rendition, the Cataractes are an early favourite to challenge for Memorial Cup supremacy. Despite surrendering back-to-back shootout losses to the defending President Cup champion Victoriaville Tigres to begin the new campaign, the Cataractes have been competitive early, bringing a balanced scoring attack while 19-year-old netminder Antoine Coulombe has also done his part in goal in turning aside a combined 60 of 64 shots, good for an astounding .938 save percentage that ranks as the QMJHL’s fourth best. Elsewhere, the Cataractes were thrilled to see budding blue-liner Jordan Tourigny pick up his first career point after calling upon the gifted rearguard with the ninth-overall selection in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft.

Next wave of NHL talent

Backed by a host of NHL-bound prospects like Xavier Bourgault (Edmonton Oilers) and Olivier Nadeau (Buffalo Sabres) – both of whom heard their names called as part of the 2021 NHL Draft class – the Cataractes bring plenty of offensive firepower. After leading the squad in scoring last season with 45 points counting 13 goals and 32 assists in 34 games, the Cataractes are once again seeing impressive early returns from Nadeau, who already has a pair of points to his name this season. Meanwhile, Bourgault, a consistent offensive threat, enters his fourth season with the club, one where he will look to score north of a point per game for the third year running. The Cataractes could also soon add another weapon to their arsenal should talented centre Mavrik Bourque return from training camp with the Dallas Stars, the club’s first-round selection from the 2020 NHL Draft.

Mavrik Bourque récolte une 3e assistance avec les @DallasStars. Félicitations capitaine 😎@Mavbourque https://t.co/sJ9uvX3Pct — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) October 4, 2021

Evaluating draft talent

While no current members of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies are owned by NHL clubs that is soon to change with a pair of forwards up for consideration for the 2022 NHL Draft. At left wing, the Huskies have Nova Scotia product Leighton Carruthers, the third-overall selection from the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft who broke in with Saint John last season before shifting to Rouyn-Noranda in a summer deal. Already owning power forward size, Carruthers plays with an always desirable shoot-first mentality. The 17-year-old had a modest introduction with the Sea Dogs last season, wrapping up his first year with four points through 30 appearances before adding another goal through six playoff contests. Meanwhile, talent evaluators will also be keeping a close eye on Huskies freshman centre Jakub Hujer, a Czech native who headed to Rouyn-Noranda after being chosen in the opening round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. While early, Hujer’s selection looks like a savvy move by the Huskies as he has picked up two points through as many appearances to start the new campaign while making good strides in adapting to the North American game.