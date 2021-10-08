Canadian Hockey League announces Comprehensive Drug Testing as new partner in anti-doping testing and education

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that it has reached an agreement with Comprehensive Drug Testing (CDT) to provide testing and education services in support of the CHL’s anti-doping policy that aims to combat the use of performance-enhancing substances among the 60 CHL teams.

“The CHL is committed to ensuring that there is a strong anti-doping policy and practice in place for our teams and players,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “We are excited to partner with CDT who will focus their efforts both on educating our amateur student athletes on the dangers of using performance-enhancing substances and using the latest technology and methods to carry out an extensive program that tests against the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.”

The CHL first introduced its drug education and anti-doping policy in 2007, focusing on education and providing players with the proper tools to ensure their health and safety. Since its introduction, more than 18,000 players have been involved in education and testing, including the full range of substances prohibited by the WADA.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the CHL,” said CDT President and Founder Kim T. Jasper. “We look forward to providing our experience with anti-doping education and testing to the CHL and its teams as we play our part to ensure a safe playing experience for the players while helping to enhance the integrity of the CHL.”

Jasper founded CDT after leading the anti-doping program for the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. CDT has been a leader in the field of athlete anti-doping programs and currently provides anti-doping services for the National Hockey League and manages the drug testing program for amateur college football players who are preparing to enter the NFL Draft.