MENU
December 21, 2022

CHL to NHL: Kirkland makes long-awaited NHL debut

CHL to NHL justin kirkland
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Justin Kirkland made his NHL debut Tuesday for the Anaheim Ducks.

Kirkland played 7:26 in a 4-1 defeat to L.A. and tallied two shots on goal and three hits.

The Winnipeg native spent three full seasons in Kelowna after he played 12 games from 2011-13. Over the course of 199 games with the Rockets, Kirkland tallied 71 goals and 169 points, and won a WHL Championship in 2015.

Since the conclusion of his junior career, Kirkland has played 352 games in the AHL with Milkwaukee, Stockton and San Diego.

The 26-year-old was the 62nd overall pick by Nashville in the 2014 NHL Draft.

More News
4:15
Vancouver native Andrew Cristall can't wait for Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
4 hours ago
0:45
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 12
1 day ago
Four CHL players named to Latvia's World Juniors selection camp
2 days ago
3:43
Peddle excited for opportunity at 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
2 days ago
Gaudet inks ELC with St. Louis
2 days ago
Wright to captain Canada at 2023 World Juniors
2 days ago