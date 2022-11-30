CHL to NHL: Foudy debuts with Avs

Former Windsor Spitfires forward Jean-Luc Foudy made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday.

Foudy played 12:11 and had three shots on goal in a 5-0 loss to Winnipeg.

The Scarborough, Ont., native played 122 games with the Spits from 2018-2020 where he scored 23 goals and registered 92 points.

His 41 assists in 2018-19 as a rookie led the entire league and he was drafted 75th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. Foudy played 117 games in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles before he made his NHL debut.