CHL to NHL: Foerster suits up for first NHL game

Former Barrie Colts forward Tyson Foerster made his NHL debut Thursday night for the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 1-0 loss to Carolina, Foerster played 13:51 and registered two shots and three blocks.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Foerster played 139 games for Barrie where he tallied 52 goals and 114 points.

In 56 games this year with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the 21-year-old has 18 goals and 38 points.