CHL to NHL: Bitten debuts with Blues

Former OHL player Will Bitten made his NHL debut Saturday for the St. Louis Blues.

Bitten played 6:18 and recorded three hits in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Over the course of four OHL seasons, Bitten played for the Plymouth Whalers for one season before they relocated to Flint. He’d spend his final two seasons with Hamilton and concluded his junior career as an OHL Champion as the Bulldogs beat Sault Ste. Marie in six games to win the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Bitten tallied more than 20 goals and passed the 50-point mark in each of his final three OHL seasons. In total, he played 288 games and registered 217 points (88 goals).

Before he made his NHL debut, Bitten appeared in 233 AHL games with Iowa and Springfield. The Ottawa native was the 70th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.