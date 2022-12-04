CHL Daily: Tigres win seventh straight as Pinelli shines for Rangers

CHL Three Stars

Francesco Pinelli’s (LA) second hat-trick of the season earned him the first star as Kitchener won 5-1 in Guelph. Pinelli scored three times and added an assist in the victory and leads the Rangers in scoring this year with 26 points.

Jan Sprynar’s first QMJHL hat-trick saw him rewarded with the second star of the night. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect completed his first three-goal game in style with the overtime winner as Rimouski took down Gatineau 3-2. The Czech winger has 18 points (10 goals) in 25 games this year.

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had third star honours after he impressed once again with the Sting with a four-point night. The American had two goals and two assists as Sarnia doubled up Saginaw 6-3. Since he was traded to the Sting, Pastujov has six goals and 15 points in eight games.

OHL

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) recorded his first career OHL shutout after a 38-save performance as North Bay beat Peterborough 3-0. The Central Division leading Battalion got goals from Wyatt Kennedy, Kyle Jackson (SEA) and Dalyn Wakley.

Ty Voit (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) in Sarnia’s win and continues to lead the OHL in scoring with 46 points. Despite the Sting being five games over. 500, they sit fourth in a very tough West Division.

Noah Morneau, Oliver Peer and Colton Smith all had a goal and an assist as Windsor beat Barrie 5-2 to win their third straight.

Elias Cohen scored twice and added an assist as Erie beat Mississauga 7-3. Spencer Sova also had two goals while Sam Alfano had 1-2 as the Otters moved a game over .500.

Francesco Pinelli goes off in the 2nd period‼️ The #GoKingsGo prospect scores a natural 🎩🎩🎩@LAKings | @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/O8FnzHTHAj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2022

QMJHL

Quebec grinded out a narrow 2-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda as James Malatesta (CBJ) and Zachary Bolduc (STL) scored. The Remparts have won four straight.

Victoriaville’s win streak hit seven games courtesy of a 3-2 shootout win in Moncton. Tommy Cormier had the decisive goal after Justin Gendron and Nikita Prishchepov had scored in regulation.

Mathis Rousseau recorded his third career shutout as he stopped all 33 shots he faced as Halifax beat Baie-Comeau 4-0. Josh Lawrence scored his first career in Mooseheads colours while Stephane Huard Jr scored for the third straight game.

Justin Gill buried the overtime winner for Sherbrooke as they defeated Shawinigan 4-3. Gill’s 21 goals are tied for the second most in the QMJHL this year.

Jakub Brebanec (VGK) had a pair of goals as Charlottetown took down Cape Breton 5-1. Michael Horth had a career-high four points in the win as he notched a goal and three assists.

Jacob Beaulieu’s first career QMJHL goal was the game-winner as Saint John took down Drummondville 3-2.

#NHLDraft prospect Jan Sprynar scores the OT winner to complete his first @QMJHL 🎩🎩🎩 Avec son but en prolongation Jan Sprynar complète un premier tour du chapeau dans la @LHJMQ @oceanicrimouski | #RepêchageLNH pic.twitter.com/GCyP2VHU4y — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2022

2e but en autant de matchs pour Nikita ! 🫡#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/7z2wYk3qg9 — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) December 4, 2022

WHL

Conor Geekie (ARI) and Matthew Savoie (BUF) each scored twice while Ty Nash had three assists as Winnipeg beat Prince Albert 6-4.

Seattle scored once in each period and Thomas Milic stopped all 17 shots as the Thunderbirds shutout Victoria 3-0. Kevin Korchinski (CHI) and Reid Schaefer (EDM) each had two assists.

Jackson Berezowski had the overtime winner 2:08 into the extra frame as Everett collected a 4-3 victory over Portland. Ryan Hofer (WSH) added three points (1G, 2A) for the Silvertips who have won two straight.

Saskatoon edged past Medicine Hat 2-1 thanks to goals from Vaughn Watterodt and Jayden Wien as they collected a fourth consectutive victory.

Ryder Korczak (NYR) powered Moose Jaw to its fifth straight win as he had three points (2G, 1A) in a 5-2 victory over Red Deer. Connor Ungar stopped 41 shots as he defeated his former team while Jagger Firkus’ (SEA) point streak hit 20 games.

After he tallied four assists in regulation, Giants captain Zach Ostapchuk (OTT) had the shootout winner as Vancouver beat Kamloops 6-5. Jaden Lipinski and Ty Thorpe had a pair of goals for Vancouver while Kamloops’ Logan Stankoven (DAL) saw his point streak move to 19 games with a two-assist night.

Harrison Meneghin earned his first career WHL shutout as he made 36 saves in Lethbridge’s 3-0 win over Spokane. Noah Chadwick, Brayden Edwards and Logan Wormald had goals for the Hurricanes.

Parker Bell and Jake Sloan each had three points and Lukas Dragicevic’s point streak was extended to 19 games as Tri-City knocked off Kelowna 5-1 to push its win streak to four games.

Brett Hyland and Nolan Ritchie each had two goals as Brandon doubled up Swift Current 4-2. Carson Bjarnason made 38 saves in the Wheat Kings goal.

The captain stepped up and the captain delivered. The @WHLGiants seal the deal in the shootout, courtesy of the @Senators prospect! pic.twitter.com/STwImmVKyO — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 4, 2022

