199 CHL graduates set to compete in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
A total of 199 Canadian Hockey League graduates will compete in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The total counts 108 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 54 from the Western Hockey League and 37 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 53 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduate, headlined by the London Knights with 16 players and followed by the Soo Greyhounds with 12 alumni. The Kelowna Rockets lead the WHL with nine graduates while the Saint John Sea Dogs and Val-d’Or Foreurs lead the QMJHL each with five alumni.
Counting Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs lead all NHL clubs both with 18 CHL graduates, with the Oilers’ list highlighted by back-to-back Art Ross Trophy recipient and Erie Otters alumnus Connor McDavid who headlined the 2021-22 NHL regular season with 123 points counting 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.
Boston Bruins (11)
Patrice Bergeron, Acadie-Bathurst 2003
Joshua Brown, Oshawa 2015
Brandon Carlo, Tri-City 2016
Charlie Coyle, Saint John 2012
Jake DeBrusk, Red Deer 2016
Nick Foligno, Sudbury 2007
Taylor Hall, Windsor 2010
Kyle Keyser, Oshawa 2019
Curtis Lazar, Edmonton 2014
Brad Marchand, Halifax 2008
Jakub Zboril, Saint John 2017
Calgary Flames (15)
Rasmus Andersson, Barrie 2016
Mikael Backlund, Kelowna 2009
Dillon Dube, Kelowna 2018
Erik Gudbranson, Kingston 2011
Trevor Lewis, Owen Sound 2007
Milan Lucic, Vancouver 2007
Andrew Mangiapane, Barrie 2016
Sean Monahan, Ottawa 2013
Brett Ritchie, Niagara 2013
Adam Ruzicka, Sarnia 2019
Michael Stone, Calgary 2010
Matthew Tkachuk, London 2016
Tyler Toffoli, Ottawa 2012
Jussi Valimaki, Tri-City 2018
Nikita Zadorov, London 2014
Carolina Hurricanes (10)
Ethan Bear, Seattle 2017
Anthony DeAngelo, Soo 2015
Max Domi, London 2015
Seth Jarvis, Portland 2021
Steven Lorentz, Peterborough 2017
Jordan Martinook, Vancouver 2012
Nino Niederreiter, Portland 2011
Jordan Staal, Peterborough 2006
Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie 2018
Vincent Trocheck, Plymouth 2013
Colorado Avalanche (11)
Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016
Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014
Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020
Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017
Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007
Nazem Kadri, London 2010
Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011
Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011
Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015
Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013
Ryan Murray, Everett 2013
Dallas Stars (11)
Jamie Benn, Kelowna 2009
Radek Faksa, Sudbury 2014
Thomas Harley, Mississauga 2020
Braden Holtby, Saskatoon 2009
Vladimir Namestnikov, London 2012
Alexander Radulov, Quebec 2006
Jason Robertson, Niagara 2019
Tyler Seguin, Plymouth 2010
Andrej Sekera, Owen Sound 2006
Marian Studenic, Hamilton 2018
Scott Wedgewood, Plymouth 2012
Edmonton Oilers (18)
Tyson Barrie, Kelowna 2011
Evan Bouchard, London 2019
Derick Brassard, Drummondville 2007
Cody Ceci, Owen Sound 2013
Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna 2015
Warren Foegele, Erie 2017
Evander Kane, Vancouver 2009
Zack Kassian, Windsor 2011
Duncan Keith, Kelowna 2003
Brett Kulak, Vancouver 2014
Connor McDavid, Erie 2015
Ryan McLeod, Mississauga 2019
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer 2011
Darnell Nurse, Soo 2015
Kris Russell, Medicine Hat 2007
Derek Ryan, Spokane 2007
Mike Smith, Sudbury 2002
Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane 2018
Florida Panthers (12)
Sam Bennett, Kingston 2014
Ben Chiarot, Saginaw 2011
Anthony Duclair, Quebec 2015
Aaron Ekblad, Barrie 2014
Claude Giroux, Gatineau 2008
Radko Gudas, Everett 2010
Jonathan Huberdeau, Saint John 2013
Mason Marchment, Mississauga 2016
Sam Reinhart, Kootenay 2015
Joe Thornton, Soo 1997
Carter Verhaeghe, Niagara 2015
MacKenzie Weegar, Halifax 2014
Los Angeles Kings (13)
Andreas Athanasiou, Barrie 2014
Dustin Brown, Guelph 2003
Quinton Byfield, Sudbury 2020
Phillip Danault, Moncton 2013
Drew Doughty, Guelph 2008
Alexander Edler, Kelowna 2006
Sean Durzi, Guelph 2019
Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton 2020
Brendan Lemieux, Windsor 2016
Olli Maatta, London 2013
Jordan Spence, Val-d’Or 2021
Austin Strand, Seattle 2018
Gabriel Vilardi, Kingston 2018
Minnesota Wild (15)
Calen Addison, Lethbridge 2020
Joseph Cramarossa, Belleville 2013
Nicolas Deslauriers, Gatineau 2011
Connor Dewar, Everett 2019
Matt Dumba, Portland 2014
Marc-Andre Fleury, Cape Breton 2004
Marcus Foligno, Sudbury 2011
Frederick Gaudreau, Drummondville 2014
Ryan Hartman, Plymouth 2014
Joe Hicketts, Victoria 2016
Dmitry Kulikov, Drummondville 2009
Dakota Mermis, Oshawa 2015
Jacob Middleton, Ottawa 2016
Mason Shaw, Medicine Hat 2017
Jared Spurgeon, Spokane 2010
Nashville Predators (14)
Alexandre Carrier, Gatineau 2016
Nick Cousins, Soo 2013
Matt Duchene, Brampton 2009
Ben Harpur, Barrie 2015
Connor Ingram, Kamloops 2017
Tanner Jeannot, Moose Jaw 2018
Ryan Johansen, Portland 2011
Jeremy Lauzon, Rouyn-Noranda 2017
Matt Luff, Hamilton 2017
Michael McCarron, Oshawa 2015
Mathieu Olivier, Sherbrooke 2018
Colton Sissons, Kelowna 2013
Philip Tomasino, Oshawa 2020
Yakov Trenin, Gatineau 2017
New York Rangers (13)
Samuel Blais, Charlottetown 2016
Julien Gauthier, Saint John 2017
Tim Gettinger, Soo 2018
Barclay Goodrow, North Bay 2014
Libor Hajek, Regina 2018
Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw 2016
Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski 2020
Greg McKegg, London 2012
Ryan Reaves, Brandon 2007
Matthew Robertson, Edmonton 2021
Braden Schneider, Brandon 2021
Ryan Strome, Niagara 2013
Jarred Tinordi, London 2012
Pittsburgh Penguins (8)
Nathan Beaulieu, Saint John 2012
Jeff Carter, Soo 2005
Sidney Crosby, Rimouski 2005
Louis Domingue, Quebec 2014
Tristan Jarry, Edmonton 2014
Kris Letang, Val-d’Or 2007
Brock McGinn, Guelph 2014
Rickard Rakell, Plymouth 2013
St. Louis Blues (12)
Ivan Barbashev, Moncton 2015
Jordan Binnington, Owen Sound 2013
Roberto Bortuzzo, Kitchener 2009
Logan Brown, Kitchener 2018
Jordan Kyrou, Sarnia 2018
Ryan O’Reilly, Erie 2009
David Perron, Lewiston 2007
Brandon Saad, Saginaw 2012
Marco Scandella, Val-d’Or 2010
Brayden Schenn, Saskatoon 2011
Robert Thomas, Hamilton 2018
Alexei Toropchenko, Guelph 2019
Tampa Bay Lightning (13)
Zach Bogosian, Peterborough 2008
Erik Cernak, Erie 2017
Anthony Cirelli, Erie 2017
Cal Foote, Kelowna 2018
Brandon Hagel, Red Deer 2019
Nikita Kucherov, Rouyn-Noranda 2013
Patrick Maroon, London 2008
Ondrej Palat, Drummondville 2011
Nicholas Paul, North Bay 2015
Corey Perry, London 2005
Brayden Point, Moose Jaw 2016
Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor 2017
Steven Stamkos, Sarnia 2008
Toronto Maple Leafs (18)
T.J. Brodie, Barrie 2010
Michael Bunting, Soo 2015
Jack Campbell, Soo 2012
Kyle Clifford, Barrie 2010
Mark Giordano, Owen Sound 2004
Mac Hollowell, Soo 2019
Michael Hutchinson, London 2010
Filip Kral, Spokane 2020
Mitchell Marner, London 2016
Petr Mrazek, Ottawa 2012
Jake Muzzin, Soo 2010
Morgan Rielly, Moose Jaw 2013
Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough 2020
Kristians Rubins, Medicine Hat 2018
Rasmus Sandin, Soo 2018
Wayne Simmonds, Soo 2008
Jason Spezza, Belleville 2002
John Tavares, London 2009
Washington Capitals (5)
John Carlson, London 2009
Zachary Fucale, Quebec 2015
Anthony Mantha, Val-d’Or 2014
Connor McMichael, London 2020
Tom Wilson, Plymouth 2013