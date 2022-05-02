199 CHL graduates set to compete in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

A total of 199 Canadian Hockey League graduates will compete in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The total counts 108 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 54 from the Western Hockey League and 37 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 53 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduate, headlined by the London Knights with 16 players and followed by the Soo Greyhounds with 12 alumni. The Kelowna Rockets lead the WHL with nine graduates while the Saint John Sea Dogs and Val-d’Or Foreurs lead the QMJHL each with five alumni.

Counting Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs lead all NHL clubs both with 18 CHL graduates, with the Oilers’ list highlighted by back-to-back Art Ross Trophy recipient and Erie Otters alumnus Connor McDavid who headlined the 2021-22 NHL regular season with 123 points counting 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games.

Boston Bruins (11)

Patrice Bergeron, Acadie-Bathurst 2003

Joshua Brown, Oshawa 2015

Brandon Carlo, Tri-City 2016

Charlie Coyle, Saint John 2012

Jake DeBrusk, Red Deer 2016

Nick Foligno, Sudbury 2007

Taylor Hall, Windsor 2010

Kyle Keyser, Oshawa 2019

Curtis Lazar, Edmonton 2014

Brad Marchand, Halifax 2008

Jakub Zboril, Saint John 2017

Calgary Flames (15)

Rasmus Andersson, Barrie 2016

Mikael Backlund, Kelowna 2009

Dillon Dube, Kelowna 2018

Erik Gudbranson, Kingston 2011

Trevor Lewis, Owen Sound 2007

Milan Lucic, Vancouver 2007

Andrew Mangiapane, Barrie 2016

Sean Monahan, Ottawa 2013

Brett Ritchie, Niagara 2013

Adam Ruzicka, Sarnia 2019

Michael Stone, Calgary 2010

Matthew Tkachuk, London 2016

Tyler Toffoli, Ottawa 2012

Jussi Valimaki, Tri-City 2018

Nikita Zadorov, London 2014

Carolina Hurricanes (10)

Ethan Bear, Seattle 2017

Anthony DeAngelo, Soo 2015

Max Domi, London 2015

Seth Jarvis, Portland 2021

Steven Lorentz, Peterborough 2017

Jordan Martinook, Vancouver 2012

Nino Niederreiter, Portland 2011

Jordan Staal, Peterborough 2006

Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie 2018

Vincent Trocheck, Plymouth 2013

Colorado Avalanche (11)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016

Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014

Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020

Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017

Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007

Nazem Kadri, London 2010

Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011

Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011

Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015

Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013

Ryan Murray, Everett 2013

Dallas Stars (11)

Jamie Benn, Kelowna 2009

Radek Faksa, Sudbury 2014

Thomas Harley, Mississauga 2020

Braden Holtby, Saskatoon 2009

Vladimir Namestnikov, London 2012

Alexander Radulov, Quebec 2006

Jason Robertson, Niagara 2019

Tyler Seguin, Plymouth 2010

Andrej Sekera, Owen Sound 2006

Marian Studenic, Hamilton 2018

Scott Wedgewood, Plymouth 2012

Edmonton Oilers (18)

Tyson Barrie, Kelowna 2011

Evan Bouchard, London 2019

Derick Brassard, Drummondville 2007

Cody Ceci, Owen Sound 2013

Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna 2015

Warren Foegele, Erie 2017

Evander Kane, Vancouver 2009

Zack Kassian, Windsor 2011

Duncan Keith, Kelowna 2003

Brett Kulak, Vancouver 2014

Connor McDavid, Erie 2015

Ryan McLeod, Mississauga 2019

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer 2011

Darnell Nurse, Soo 2015

Kris Russell, Medicine Hat 2007

Derek Ryan, Spokane 2007

Mike Smith, Sudbury 2002

Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane 2018

Florida Panthers (12)

Sam Bennett, Kingston 2014

Ben Chiarot, Saginaw 2011

Anthony Duclair, Quebec 2015

Aaron Ekblad, Barrie 2014

Claude Giroux, Gatineau 2008

Radko Gudas, Everett 2010

Jonathan Huberdeau, Saint John 2013

Mason Marchment, Mississauga 2016

Sam Reinhart, Kootenay 2015

Joe Thornton, Soo 1997

Carter Verhaeghe, Niagara 2015

MacKenzie Weegar, Halifax 2014

Los Angeles Kings (13)

Andreas Athanasiou, Barrie 2014

Dustin Brown, Guelph 2003

Quinton Byfield, Sudbury 2020

Phillip Danault, Moncton 2013

Drew Doughty, Guelph 2008

Alexander Edler, Kelowna 2006

Sean Durzi, Guelph 2019

Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton 2020

Brendan Lemieux, Windsor 2016

Olli Maatta, London 2013

Jordan Spence, Val-d’Or 2021

Austin Strand, Seattle 2018

Gabriel Vilardi, Kingston 2018

Minnesota Wild (15)

Calen Addison, Lethbridge 2020

Joseph Cramarossa, Belleville 2013

Nicolas Deslauriers, Gatineau 2011

Connor Dewar, Everett 2019

Matt Dumba, Portland 2014

Marc-Andre Fleury, Cape Breton 2004

Marcus Foligno, Sudbury 2011

Frederick Gaudreau, Drummondville 2014

Ryan Hartman, Plymouth 2014

Joe Hicketts, Victoria 2016

Dmitry Kulikov, Drummondville 2009

Dakota Mermis, Oshawa 2015

Jacob Middleton, Ottawa 2016

Mason Shaw, Medicine Hat 2017

Jared Spurgeon, Spokane 2010

Nashville Predators (14)

Alexandre Carrier, Gatineau 2016

Nick Cousins, Soo 2013

Matt Duchene, Brampton 2009

Ben Harpur, Barrie 2015

Connor Ingram, Kamloops 2017

Tanner Jeannot, Moose Jaw 2018

Ryan Johansen, Portland 2011

Jeremy Lauzon, Rouyn-Noranda 2017

Matt Luff, Hamilton 2017

Michael McCarron, Oshawa 2015

Mathieu Olivier, Sherbrooke 2018

Colton Sissons, Kelowna 2013

Philip Tomasino, Oshawa 2020

Yakov Trenin, Gatineau 2017

New York Rangers (13)

Samuel Blais, Charlottetown 2016

Julien Gauthier, Saint John 2017

Tim Gettinger, Soo 2018

Barclay Goodrow, North Bay 2014

Libor Hajek, Regina 2018

Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw 2016

Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski 2020

Greg McKegg, London 2012

Ryan Reaves, Brandon 2007

Matthew Robertson, Edmonton 2021

Braden Schneider, Brandon 2021

Ryan Strome, Niagara 2013

Jarred Tinordi, London 2012

Pittsburgh Penguins (8)

Nathan Beaulieu, Saint John 2012

Jeff Carter, Soo 2005

Sidney Crosby, Rimouski 2005

Louis Domingue, Quebec 2014

Tristan Jarry, Edmonton 2014

Kris Letang, Val-d’Or 2007

Brock McGinn, Guelph 2014

Rickard Rakell, Plymouth 2013

St. Louis Blues (12)

Ivan Barbashev, Moncton 2015

Jordan Binnington, Owen Sound 2013

Roberto Bortuzzo, Kitchener 2009

Logan Brown, Kitchener 2018

Jordan Kyrou, Sarnia 2018

Ryan O’Reilly, Erie 2009

David Perron, Lewiston 2007

Brandon Saad, Saginaw 2012

Marco Scandella, Val-d’Or 2010

Brayden Schenn, Saskatoon 2011

Robert Thomas, Hamilton 2018

Alexei Toropchenko, Guelph 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning (13)

Zach Bogosian, Peterborough 2008

Erik Cernak, Erie 2017

Anthony Cirelli, Erie 2017

Cal Foote, Kelowna 2018

Brandon Hagel, Red Deer 2019

Nikita Kucherov, Rouyn-Noranda 2013

Patrick Maroon, London 2008

Ondrej Palat, Drummondville 2011

Nicholas Paul, North Bay 2015

Corey Perry, London 2005

Brayden Point, Moose Jaw 2016

Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor 2017

Steven Stamkos, Sarnia 2008

Toronto Maple Leafs (18)

T.J. Brodie, Barrie 2010

Michael Bunting, Soo 2015

Jack Campbell, Soo 2012

Kyle Clifford, Barrie 2010

Mark Giordano, Owen Sound 2004

Mac Hollowell, Soo 2019

Michael Hutchinson, London 2010

Filip Kral, Spokane 2020

Mitchell Marner, London 2016

Petr Mrazek, Ottawa 2012

Jake Muzzin, Soo 2010

Morgan Rielly, Moose Jaw 2013

Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough 2020

Kristians Rubins, Medicine Hat 2018

Rasmus Sandin, Soo 2018

Wayne Simmonds, Soo 2008

Jason Spezza, Belleville 2002

John Tavares, London 2009

Washington Capitals (5)

John Carlson, London 2009

Zachary Fucale, Quebec 2015

Anthony Mantha, Val-d’Or 2014

Connor McMichael, London 2020

Tom Wilson, Plymouth 2013