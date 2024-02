CHL Game of the Week schedule announced for February on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for February on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca (see schedule below). The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans as a ‘freeview’ on CHL TV and for live streaming on TSN+ and RDS.ca alongside additional games.

On Wednesday, February 7, fans can tune in to CHL TV and TSN+ to watch Arizona Coyotes prospect Justin Kipkie, 2025 NHL Draft eligible forward Cole Reschny and the Victoria Royals travel up to Kelowna to face the Rockets, Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall and projected 2024 NHL first-round pick Tij Iginla, who was recently named Team White’s Jim Gregory Player of the Game at the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Two nights later, on RDS.ca, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Félix Lacerte and the Shawinigan Cataractes will hit the road to Drummondville for a contest against Buffalo Sabres prospect Vsevolod Komarov and the No.5-ranked Voltigeurs, who have earned a point in 14 straight games (13-0-1-0).

The following week, on Thursday, February 15, the Moose Jaw Warriors and their talented crop of NHL prospects highlighted by Matthew Savoie, Jagger Firkus, Brayden Yager and Denton Mateychuk will welcome Washington Capitals prospect Brett Hyland and the Brandon Wheat Kings to the Moose Jaw Events Centre for a contest on CHL TV and TSN+. The next night, on RDS.ca, the No.5-ranked Drummondville Voltigeurs and their high-powered offense led by Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alexis Gendron and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier will head south for a contest in Sherbrooke against the Phoenix and 2024 NHL Draft eligible netminder Samuel St-Hilaire.

On Monday, February 19, Maritimes division rivals will clash on TSN+ as the Halifax Mooseheads and two of the QMJHL’s leading scorers, Markus Vidicek and Mathieu Cataford, will aim to maintain their place atop the division when they face off against the Moncton Wildcats and another one of the league’s top goal scorers, Yoan Loshing. Then, later in the week, on Thursday, February 22, the No.2-ranked Baie-Comeau Drakkar and New York Islanders prospect Justin Gill will look to improve on their 19-2-2-0 record at home when they host the Victoriaville Tigres and their stellar goaltending duo of Nathan Darveau and Gabriel D’Aigle for a contest on CHL TV and RDS.ca.

To cap off the month, on Wednesday, February 28, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and the surging No. 4-ranked London Knights will play hosts to Colorado Avalanche 2023 first-round pick Calum Ritchie, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Beckett Sennecke and the Oshawa Generals for a game that fans can catch on CHL TV and TSN+. A couple of days later, on RDS.ca, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and star rookie Émile Guité will travel to Rouyn-Noranda to confront the No.10-ranked Huskies and the QMJHL’s leading scorer Antonin Verreault.

Viewers can watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

This upcoming spring, TSN will air complete coverage of all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series, while RDS will air complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series. TSN and RDS will also deliver complete coverage of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 24 to June 2, which will mark the first time that the CHL’s championship event has been held in the state of Michigan.

CHL Game of the Week – February 2024 – Broadcast Schedule

Wed. Feb. 7 at 7:05 p.m. PT – Victoria Royals vs. Kelowna Rockets on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs on RDS.ca

Thurs. Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT – Brandon Wheat Kings vs. Moose Jaw Warriors on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix on RDS.ca

Mon. Feb. 19 at 2:00 p.m. AT – Halifax Mooseheads vs. Moncton Wildcats on TSN+

Thurs. Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Victoriaville Tigres vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar on CHL TV & RDS.ca

Wed. Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Oshawa Generals vs. London Knights on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Mar. 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on RDS.ca