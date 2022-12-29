CHL Daily: Veillette comes up big in Tigres’ return

CHL Three Stars

The Victoriaville Tigres returned to the ice and kept up their winning ways as Wednesday’s first star in overage centre William Veillette led the way with a five-point performance counting three goals and two assists en route to a 6-3 takedown in Drummondville.

Second-star honours belong to Chicago Blackhawks draftee Gavin Hayes of the Flint Firebirds who scored his second hat-trick of December as part of a four-point night in a 7-4 win over the Soo.

New netminder Braden Holt is Wednesday’s third after he stole the show in his debut with the Victoria Royals, turning aside 35 shots in a 3-0 road win in Vancouver.

Nightly notes

OHL

Budding blue-liner Lucas Moore of the Hamilton Bulldogs tallied three points counting one goal and two assists in a 4-2 doubling up of Niagara.

Captain George Diaco led the way with three points to guide the London Knights to a 4-2 victory over Erie.

A five-goal middle frame led the North Bay Battalion to a 7-3 decision over rival Sudbury. Buffalo Sabres prospect Josh Bloom shined with two goals including a short-handed marker.

Second-year centre Gavin Bryant netted the winner 91 seconds into the extra session as the Owen Sound Attack prevailed 3-2 versus Kitchener.

The Kingston Frontenacs rallied for four goals in the final frame en route to a 7-5 road win in Oshawa. Chicago Blackhawks draftee Paul Ludwinski put up three points in the big win.

Boston Bruins draftee Matthew Poitras scored his first career hat-trick to lift the Guelph Storm to a 5-3 road win over Windsor.

QMJHL

The Cape Breton Eagles rallied from an early deficit to prevail 4-2 versus Moncton. Second-year right-wing Cam Squires netted the eventual game winner midway through the final frame.

A successful shootout saw the Saint John Sea Dogs come away with a 4-3 victory over Charlottetown. Rookies Nicolas Bilodeau and Cole Burbidge both notched a pair of points.

The Halifax Mooseheads scored six unanswered en route to a 6-1 road win in Acadie-Bathurst. Overage right-wing Alexandre Doucet led the way with two goals and one assist.

Veteran defenceman Olivier Boutin was the hero in overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques came away with a 4-3 win in Rouyn-Noranda.

Carolina Hurricanes draftee Patrik Hamrla stopped 18 shots to record his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over Shawinigan.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix returned to the win column with a 7-1 takedown of Chicoutimi in which veteran centre Justin Gill kept up his impressive pace with another two-goal performance.

Third-year centre Jonathan Fauchon scored the insurance marker and added an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada secured a 3-1 win in Val-d’Or.

There was no shortage of offense as the Quebec Remparts stunned Baie-Comeau 9-0. A pair of NHL draftees in Zachary Bolduc (St. Louis Blues) and Evan Nause (Florida Panthers) each finished with four points.

Zachary Bolduc marque son 20e but et récolte ainsi son 50e point de la saison!#DeQuébecPourQuébec | #stlblues pic.twitter.com/VWRziPinh6 — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) December 29, 2022

WHL

Second-year skater David Adaszynski led the way with two goals and two assists to guide the Calgary Hitmen to an 8-2 win over rival Edmonton. With the effort, Adaszynski tied last season’s 14-point output.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Frasen Minten scored his second straight hat-trick to lift the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers to a 6-2 win over rival Kelowna.

New York Rangers prospect Ryder Korczak of the Moose Jaw Warriors scored three times – one goal in each period – en route to a 3-1 upset of Winnipeg.

Gabe Klassen played the overtime hero, netting his team-leading 19th goal of the season in a 4-3 win over Tri-City.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Carson Bjarnason of the Brandon Wheat Kings stopped 19 shots in a 4-0 shutout over Regina.

Seattle Thunderbirds 2004-born right-wing Nico Myatovic scored twice and added an assist en route to a 6-5 thriller against Spokane.

