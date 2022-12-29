Canadian Hockey League announces 2023 CHL ON TSN TV broadcast schedule

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the CHL ON TSN TV broadcast schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.

Available exclusively on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App, the CHL ON TSN broadcast schedule features nine weekly matchups from across the CHL’s three Member Leagues including four games also available on RDS. For each broadcast, fans can also follow CHL.ca and #CHLonTSN on social media for live game coverage.

Among the highlights includes Jan. 27 as the Kia CHL Top-10 nationally ranked Quebec Remparts take on the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Feb. 17 as the Sarnia Sting headlined by OHL leading scorer and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ty Voit visit the London Knights, and a pair of contests featuring the Regina Pats led by 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard set for Feb. 1 against the Calgary Hitmen and Mar. 3 versus the Winnipeg ICE.

As the official broadcast partner of the CHL, each year TSN airs a selection of premier regular season and playoff games in addition to the full suite of CHL national events, including the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023 from Vancouver as well as the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia hosted by the Kamloops Blazers from May 26 to Jun. 4.

Broadcast information for the 2022-23 CHL postseason and 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be announced at a later date.

CHL ON TSN Broadcast Schedule

Fri., Jan. 13 Oshawa Generals at Kitchener Rangers 7:30 p.m. ET Fri., Jan. 20 Peterborough Petes at Guelph Storm 7:30 p.m. ET *Wed., Jan. 25 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game 10 p.m. ET *Fri., Jan. 27 Quebec Remparts at Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7:30 p.m. ET *Wed., Feb. 1 Regina Pats at Calgary Hitmen 7 p.m. MT *Fri., Feb. 10 Sherbrooke Phoenix at Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 7:30 p.m. ET Fri., Feb. 17 Sarnia Sting at London Knights 7 p.m. ET Fri., Feb. 24 Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants 7:30 p.m. PT Fri., Mar. 3 Winnipeg ICE at Regina Pats 7 p.m. CT *Fri., Mar. 10 Chicoutimi Sagueneens at Gatineau Olympiques 7 p.m. ET

* Available on both TSN and RDS

Additionally, the Canadian Hockey League has announced the CHL ON TSN Digital Game of the Week schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Available exclusively on TSN.ca and the TSN App, the CHL ON TSN Digital Game of the Week schedule includes 12 contests through late March counting five games from the Western Hockey League, four from the Ontario Hockey League, and three from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

CHL ON TSN Digital Streaming – TSN.ca and TSN App