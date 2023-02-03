CHL Daily: Rosenzweig makes 61 saves for IceDogs

CHL Three Stars

An OHL season high 61 saves from Niagara’s Josh Rosenzweig earned him the first star Thursday night. The IceDogs were beaten 5-3 by Peterborough but Rosenzweig made 17 saves in the first, 18 in the second and 26 in the third period to set a new franchise record.

Brennan Othmann’s (NYR) first hat-trick as a member of the Petes gave him the second star Thursday after Peterborough’s win over Niagara. In 19 games with the Petes, Othmann has 10 goals and 22 points.

Teammate Tucker Robertson (SEA) had four points (2G, 2A) for the Petes to claim the third star. Robertson’s 27 goals and 64 points leads the team in scoring while he ranks fifth in the OHL in points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Valentin Zhugin had the only goal of the shootout as Guelph won 4-3 over Erie to move a game over .500. The Storm are 8-2-0 in their last 10.

Four different skaters found the back of the net for the Steelheads as they doubled up North Bay 4-2 on the road to become the fifth Eastern Conference squad to hit 50 points.

Matthew Maggio (NYI) and Colton Smith each had three points (2G, 1A) while Shane Wright (SEA) had a goal and two assists in his return to the lineup as the Spits beat the Soo 7-4. The victory was Windsor’s 30th of the season as they became the fourth OHL team to hit that landmark.

QMJHL

Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) scored the overtime winner for Quebec with 16.3 seconds left as they won a back-and-forth affair over Sherbrooke as the two Conference leaders met. After the Remparts took a 3-0 lead, the Phoenix scored four unanswered before Quebec’s Pier-Olivier Roy tied the game with 51 seconds left in regulation.

Halifax’s 10-game winning streak was snapped but their run of being undefeated in regulation hit 22 games continued despite a 5-4 shootout loss to Charlottetown. Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) had two goals for the Mooseheads while Michael Horth won the game in the sixth round of the shootout.

Rouyn-Noranda hit the 60p-point mark courtesy of a 4-2 win over Saint John as Benjamin Brunelle and Louis-Philippe Fontaine each had a goal and an assist.

Maxime Masse had a pair of goals for Chicoutimi in a 5-2 victory over Baie-Comeau while Andrei Loshko added three assists.

Un spectaculaire but de Komarov nous permet de revenir à la maison avec les deux points! À demain, Québec! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Hz8mN3PhJW — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) February 3, 2023

