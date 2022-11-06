CHL Daily: Rebels and ICE continue to impress

CHL Three Stars

Riley Kidney (MTL) capped his four-point night with the overtime winner for the Titan to claim Saturday’s first star. Kidney collected two goals and two assists last night in the victory over Baie-Comeau and sits third in QMJHL scoring this year with nine goals and 26 points.

Flint’s Zacharie Giroux collected the second star after his first career four-point game. Giroux scored twice and added two assists in the Firebirds’ 9-5 win over Guelph and has 12 points in 15 games this season.

Tyler Savard had one goal and three assists for Sault Ste. Marie in a 5-2 win over Niagara that got the Greyhounds record to 5-5-5. Savard, who had 28 points a year ago as a rookie, has two goals and 10 points in 11 games this year.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ottawa made it three wins as they beat Peterborough 4-2 as Brad Gardiner had the first multi-goal game of his OHL career. The 67’s’ 12 wins and 24 points continue to lead the OHL.

North Bay pushed its win streak to five games as they ended Erie’s five-game winning streak after a 5-3 win. Kyle McDonald, Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steelsel all had 1-1 while Matvey Petrov (EDM) extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal.

Owen Beck (MTL) had a pair of goals as Mississauga doubled up Windsor 6-3. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) chipped in with three assists as the Steelheads moved to 9-3-1.

The Knights got back to .500 with a 4-1 win in Owen Sound as Max McCue bagged a pair of goals. George Diaco and Sean McGurn each had two assists in the victory.

Right place right time 😁 Owen Beck (@CanadiensMTL) scores his eighth goal of the year unassisted to extend the Steelheads lead! 👏 #MadeofSteel 🚨: Beck pic.twitter.com/dyjsZUT06q — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) November 5, 2022

🚨GOAL HOUNDS🚨 Savard ties it back up on the Power Play! 2 – 2 game pic.twitter.com/KCK8eJGi22 — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) November 6, 2022

QMJHL

On the night that Cape Breton sent Chris Culligan’s no.7 to the rafters, the Eagles blanked Saint John 4-0 as Oliver Satny stopped all 24 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. Both of Satny’s wins this year have come when he allows zero goals.

Peteris Bulans and Andrei Loshko each had a goal and an assist as Chicoutimi defeated Rimouski 3-2. Marc Denis, who played 124 games with the Saguenéens from 1994-1997, had his no. 33 jersey retired pre-game.

Jonah Jelley’s first QMJHL goal counted as the game-winner for Charlottetown as they made it three straight wins with a 3-2 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand.

#GoHabsGo prospect Riley Kidney caps a four-point night with the OT winner for @ABTitan! Le quatrième point de Riley Kidney est le but gagnant en prolongation! pic.twitter.com/kKM16ERW7B — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 6, 2022

WHL

Red Deer’s incredible start to the season continued as they made it 15 straight wins thanks to a 4-2 victory over Moose Jaw. The Rebels trailed 2-0 but a pair of goals from Jace Isley and Kai Uchacz ensured the streak continued. Uchacz has a WHL leading 15 goals this season.

Connor Dale bagged a pair for the ICE as they snuck past Tri-City 5-4 to win their 10 th straight game. Winnipeg’s 69 goals are the most in the WHL this season.

straight game. Winnipeg’s 69 goals are the most in the WHL this season. Everett’s fine formed continued as they beat Prince Albert to win their third straight and remain atop the Western Conference at 11-5-0. Caden Zaplitny and Olen Zellweger (ANA) each scored twice in the victory.

Portland swept a home-and-home with Seattle after a 5-3 road victory Saturday night. Captain Gabe Klassen scored twice and added an assist for the 10-1-2 Winterhawks.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) made it three straight 1-1 games as he helped lead Saskatoon to a 4-1 win in Brandon as the Blades kept a strangehold on third place in the Eastern Conference. The Wheat Kings are 0-5-1 over their last six contests.

Andrew Cristall scored twice for Kelowna as he reached the 10-goal mark in a 3-1 win over Kamloops. Logan Stankoven (DAL) had the lone goal for the Blazers as he extended his point streak to nine games.

Josh Filmon (NJ) found the back of the net twice as Swift Current beat Regina 5-2. Connor Bedard had two assists in the defeat to extend his point streak to 15 games where he has 13 goals and 31 points over that span.

Chase Wheatcroft scored twice while Riley Heidt buried a shorthanded penalty shot as Prince George beat Spokane 5-3. Ty Young (VAN) stopped 40 shots in the victory as the Chiefs were sent to their seventh straight loss.

Lethbridge got back to .500 with a 3-2 win over Medicine Hat as captain Jett Jones and Tyson Zimmer each had one goal and one assist. The Hurricanes are 3-0-1 over their last four contests.

Flashy mitts on the shorthanded penalty shot from 2023 #NHLDraft prospect Riley Heidt! 🥵 @PGCougars pic.twitter.com/TgXO5Rn2Qk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 6, 2022

Look out 🦓, Andrew Cristall has a pretty goal that he needs to celly! pic.twitter.com/2i5K98OkwD — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 6, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.