Sagueneens retire Denis’ jersey

Former Chicoutimi Sagueneens goaltender Marc Denis had his no. 33 jersey retired Saturday night.

Denis played 125 games for the franchise where he compiled a 62-46-6 record. His 62 wins rank 10th all-time in Sagueneens history.

In 1996-97, Denis went 22-15-2 with a 2.69 GAA and .905 save percentage. That year, he was named to the CHL First All-Star Team and the QMJHL First All-Star Team, was named CHL Goaltender of the Year and won the Jacques Plante Trophy for the QMJHL’s best GAA.

He also guided Canada to gold at the 1997 World Juniors where he was named the tournament’s best goaltender after he shutout the USA 2-0 in the final after a 35-save performance.

The Montreal native was the 25th overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1995 NHL Draft and he went on to play 349 games in the league with the Avs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning and finally, his hometown Canadiens. Denis won 112 games in his career and tallied 16 shutouts.