CHL Daily: Ottawa wins 20th, Bedard streak hits 26 games

In his 112th OHL game, Kalvyn Watson scored the first hat-trick of his career to claim the first star in a 4-3 overtime win over Saginaw. The Greyhounds forward reached double digit goals for the second straight year and has 24 points in 25 games this year.

Josh Bloom (BUF) continues to excel in a Battalion uniform as he registered his first hat-trick with his new club to take the second star in a 4-2 road victory over Kingston. In eight games with North Bay, Bloom has six goals and 12 points.

Dylan Ernst made a season-high 38 saves for Kamloops to earn the night’s third star as he shutout Vancouver 3-0. It was Ernst’s first shutout of the year and the third of his WHL career. His 12 wins this year are tied for the second most in the league.

OHL

The 67’s became the first OHL squad to win 20 games as they took down Flint 6-2. Anthony Costantini, Henry Mews and Cameron Tolnai all had two points (1G, 1A) in the win.

Jacob Julien’s first OHL goal was the game-winner as London extended its win streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory over Niagara.

Hamilton’s win streak hit four games courtesy of a 4-2 win in Mississauga. Lucas Moore and Logan Morrison each had one goal and one assist while Jorian Donovan (OTT) added two assists.

Colby Barlow scored the decisive goal for Owen Sound in a 3-2 victory against Sudbury. Deni Goure and Servac Petrovsky (MIN) also found the back of the net in the win.

Windsor, led by Oliver Peer’s three points, used six different goalscorers to beat Kitchener 6-2 to make it back-to-back wins.

Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) had the overtime winner for the Greyhounds as they ended Saginaw’s winning streak at nine games. Two of his three goals this year have been game-winners. Hunter Haight (MIN) scored in his Saginaw debut after Thursday’s trade.

Jake Murray had three points (1G, 2A) while Cam Allen, Max Namestnikov and Danny Zhilkin (WPG) also scored as Guelph beat Erie 4-2.

Brett Harrison (BOS) and Ryan Gagnier both scored in the shootout as Oshawa took Sarnia down 6-5. Harrison had three points (1G, 2A) in regulation while Beckett Sennecke scored twice. Sasha Pastujov (ANA) and Ty Voit (TOR) had a goal and two assists for the Sting in defeat.

QMJHL

Zachary Bolduc (STL) scored twice as Quebec took down Val d’Or 4-2 as they pushed their Eastern Conference lead to 10 points.

Victoriaville moved into a tie for first place in the Western Conference as they defeated Charlottetown 4-1. Justin Gendron registered two goals and an assist for the Tigres.

Halifax overcame a 3-0 deficit in Chicoutimi to win 4-3 in overtime as Stephane Huard Jr had the winner in the extra frame. Since he made his season debut Nov. 25, the Mooseheads’ Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) has scored in every game this year.

Mikael Diotte, Loic Goyette, Lukas Landry and Sam Oliver all had 1-1 as Drummondville won its second straight after a 6-2 decision over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Cape Breton took down Moncton 4-2 as Ivan Ivan had three assists while Samuel Johnson had a goal and an assist.

Robert Orr (CAR) tallied two goals, Zachary Dean (VGK) had three points (1G, 2A) and Samuel Savoie extended his point streak to 12 games as Gatineau defeated Rimouski 5-1.

Mathis Cloutier had three helpers as Shawinigan took down Saint John 6-2.

Stephane Huard Jr calls game in Chicoutimi in OT 🚨 Huard Jr (7) 2:17 OT

WHL

Logan Stankoven (DAL) had one goal and two assists as the Blazers’ won their third straight. In the process his point streak was extended to 18 games where over that span, he has 40 points (16 goals).

Connor Bedard’s point streak hit 26 games as he scored twice in a 5-1 road win over Prince George. The Pats star has an astonishing 59 points during the course of his point streak. The win took Regina over .500 and into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Gabe Klassen, Jack O’Brien and Ryder Thompson all scored for Portland in a 3-1 win over Victoria as they snapped a mini three-game losing streak.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored the overtime winner for Saskatoon as they skated away with a 4-3 win over Red Deer. Tanner Molendyk also chipped in with a pair of assists for the Blades.

Swift Current took down Winnipeg, the Eastern Conference leaders, 4-3 behind Josh Filmon’s (NJ) 1-1 effort as the Broncos collected a third consecutive win.

Tyson Greenway had three points (2G, 1A) and Lukas Dragicevic added two assists as Tri-City beat Lethbridge 4-3 to claim their third straight victory.

Brandon used five different goalscorers to take down Prince Albert 5-4. Nate Danielson’s 14 th goal of the campaign extended his point streak to nine games.

goal of the campaign extended his point streak to nine games. Reid Anderson had three points (1G, 2A) while Dru Krebs (WSH) had 1-1 as Medicine Hat left Calgary with a 4-3 win. Brendan Lee had the game-winner with just 1:39 left in regulation on the power play.

Sage Weinstein had the winner for Spokane as they edged past Kelowna 2-1.

