CHL Daily: Oct. 9, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Fifteen year-old Jordan Gavin had a career night for Tri-City as he recorded two goals and two assists in a 7-1 win over Edmonton to claim the night’s first star.

Sudbury star Quentin Musty took home second star honours after he too had himself a four-point game (2G, 2A) as the Wolves won 4-2 in Flint.

Jacob Melanson (SEA) capped off a stellar weekend with a hat-trick as the Titan beat Cape Breton 6-3 as the Nova Scotia native earned the third star of the night.

Nightly notes

OHL

Hamilton celebrated its stellar 2021-22 season Saturday as they raised four banners to the rafters in Steel Town, highlighted by their J. Ross Robertson Cup banner. Avery Hayes, who was a crucial part of the Bulldogs’ success last year, had a hat-trick in a 5-3 win over Oshawa.

Guelph’s high-end talent came through Saturday as they collected their first win of the season after a 5-2 victory in Niagara. Sasha Pastujov (ANA), Jake Karabela (WSH), Valentin Zhugin, Danny Zhilkin (WPG) and Cam Allen all scored in the Storm win.

Ottawa’s perfect campaign continued with its fourth straight victory in a 4-1 victory over North Bay. Max Donoso stopped 27 shots to win his fourth game of the season in the 67’s net.

Despite a three-point (2G, 1A) effort from Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK), the Spirit were beaten 5-4 by the Spitfires who have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Peterborough made it three wins from their first four games as they shutout Barrie 5-0. Michael Simpson made 26 saves while Tucker Robertson (SEA) had two goals and one assist.

Erie secured its first win of the season as they defeated London 3-1 as Sam Alfano, Kaleb Smith and Spencer Sova scored.

Alessio Beglieri only had to turn aside 14 shots to secure the shutout as the Steelheads beat Owen Sound 4-0. Beglieri is 3-0-0 this year with a 1.61 GAA and .936 save percentage.

Opening the home schedule in style 🎩🎩🎩 Avery Hayes brings down the hats, leading the @BulldogsOHL to victory in their home opener 🎥 pic.twitter.com/chU3sUCTXl — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 9, 2022

The hometown kid gets his first!🎖 Rookie defenceman Parker Von Richter steps into it and the @OHLSteelheads take the lead.@syngentacanada | @GrainFarmers pic.twitter.com/TL43MF5oPS — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 9, 2022

QMJHL

In the CHL TV Game of the Week, Halifax continued its good start to the campaign with a 3-1 win over Charlottetown as Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Markus Vidicek pushed their point streaks to four games while Mathieu Cataford scored his fifth goal of the year.

Sherbrooke put eight past Moncton Saturday night as they continued their impressive start to the season. Justin Gill and Ethan Gauthier had two goals and one assist while Joshua Roy (MTL) had four points (1G, 3A). David Spacek (MIN), the QMJHL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year a season ago, scored his first goal in the win. The Phoenix’s 11 points and 29 goals are the most in the QMJHL this year.

Cole Cormier had a pair of goals for Gatineau in a 3-2 win over Rouyn-Noranda. In seven games this year, Cormier has six goals, good for a three-way tie for the second most in the QMJHL.

Four different goalscorers and a two-assist night from Nathan Gaucher (ANA) gave Quebec City a 4-2 decision over Rimouski. The Remparts’ five wins are the most in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference.

Shawinigan captain William Veillette’s hot start to the campaign continued as he had a three-point night (1G, 2A) in a 5-3 win over Val d’Or that pushed his point streak to six games.

The Foreurs William Provost had three assists and his 11 points in seven games this year is tied for the fifth most in the Q.

After a 100-point season a year ago, and a World Juniors gold medal in August, the Titan’s Riley Kidney is off to a hot start in 2022-23 with nine points (three goals) in just five games.

Victoriaville completed a two-game weekend sweep with a 5-2 win in Saint John as Tommy Cormier scored twice.

#NHLDraft prospect Mathieu Cataford and #CBJ prospect Jordan Dumais are quickly becoming one of the deadliest duos in the @QMJHL #CHLTVGOTW | @HFXMooseheads pic.twitter.com/ZTi6QstQrj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 8, 2022

On se fait plaisir avec un dernier petit but avant de terminer la soirée! Celui de Ethan Gauthier qui a fait 8-5. pic.twitter.com/RcwtW3wbeU — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 9, 2022

Jacob Melanson loves to play against the Eagles. The 🦑 #SeaKraken prospect with the 🎩🎩🎩 tonight to go with 🚨🚨+🍎 last night.@ABTitan | @SeattleKraken pic.twitter.com/kO8HgiZxsk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 9, 2022

Cole est notre premier 🤠 de l'après-midi‼️ Heeeyyy yyyaaaa! 🚨 ROU 0 | 1 GAT#goOLgo♠️ https://t.co/ywJPFBetc4 pic.twitter.com/FlgDZKggjb — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) October 8, 2022

WHL

After a five-game win streak to start the season, Winnipeg suffered its first loss of the campaign in a 4-1 loss to Moose Jaw. Brayden Yager scored twice for the Warriors and the 2023 NHL Draft prospect has nine points (three goals) in six games this season.

Two 2022 NHL Draft picks scored their first goal of the season in the ICE and Warriors game; Winnipeg’s Matthew Savoie (BUF) and Moose Jaw’s Denton Mateychuk (CBJ).

Regina got back to .500 thanks to a pair of goals from Alexander Suzdalev (WSH) as they beat Swift Current 4-3. Connor Bedard had one goal and two assists to push his point streak to seven games and give him 15 points on the season, the most in the WHL.

Lethbridge snapped a mini two-game losing streak thanks to a 3-1 win over Prince Albert. Logan Wormald, Miguel Marques and Cole Shepard found the back of the net for the Hurricanes.

Kevin Korchinski (CHI) had the overtime winner for Seattle in a 3-2 victory over Vancouver while Gracyn Sawchyn had both Thunderbird goals in regulation to record his first career two-goal game.

Two other games were decided in overtime Saturday and in the process kept two teams perfect early on; Jace Isley had the winner, on a penalty shot no less, for Red Deer as they moved to 5-0-0 with a 3-2 win over Calgary while Kyle Chyzowski was the hero for the 4-0-0 Portland in a 4-3 decision against Medicine Hat.

Everett remained in a tie for first place in the Western Conference after they beat Prince George 6-4. Dominik Rymon scored twice while Ryan Hofer (WSH) had three assists for the Silvertips.

Kamloops moved to 3-1-0 with a 3-1 victory over Victoria, who have lost all seven games this season.

Do not give Denton Mateychuk that much time and space#TakeFlightMJ | @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/moFzHi4RlC — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) October 9, 2022

Here it is folks! @BuffaloSabres prospect, Matthew Savoie, nets his first of the season!@WHLWpgICE pic.twitter.com/dActOnA1Bq — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 9, 2022

Jace Isley has 🧊 in his veins! pic.twitter.com/GCyCw9qAD1 — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 9, 2022

That's a wrap! Kevin Korchinski registers his first goal of the season in overtime. @SeattleTbirds | @NHLBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/aGVx4j2OAQ — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 9, 2022

