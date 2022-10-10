MENU
October 10, 2022

CHL Daily: Oct. 10, 2022

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

CHL Three Stars

Ty Voit (TOR) had a season-high four points (2G, 2A) to power Sarnia to a 6-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie and the evening’s first star. It’s the fourth time Voit has had at least four points in an OHL game in his career.

Portland’s Robbie Fromm-Delorme claimed the second star after he had a pair of goals and assists as he helped the Winterhawks move to a perfect 5-0-0 with a 5-2 victory over Spokane.

After his offseason trade from Seattle to Saskatoon, Conner Roulette (DAL) secured his first hat-trick with the Blades in a 4-1 victory over Moose Jaw to claim the second star of the night.

Nightly notes

OHL

  • Voit wasn’t the only Sting skater to register four points Sunday as imports Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) each had one goal and three assists as the Sarnia moved to 3-1-0.
  • Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had his first multi-goal game of the season as Kingston knocked off Kitchener 5-2. Rookie centre Gabriel Frasca had three assists in the win.
  • Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) paced Saginaw to a 5-2 victory against Sudbury and leads the league in points this year with 12 (five goals). Unsurprisingly, the Spirit lead the OHL in goals scored this season with 28.
  • David Goyette (SEA) had a goal and an assist and in five games this season, has registered multi-point efforts in each outing.

 

QMJHL 

  • Sherbrooke continues to roll and moved to 6-0-1 with a 6-2 win over Baie-Comeau. Justin Gill added two points (one goal) as he continues to lead the QMJHL in points with 16 while Anthony Munroe-Boucher and Joshua Roy (MTL) each had one goal and two assists.
  • Chicoutimi collected its first win of the season with a 6-2 victory against Blainville-Boisbriand as Jacob Newcombe led the way with three points (1G, 2A).
  • Moncton d-man and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Etienne Morin had a career-high four assists (and points) in a 6-3 road win over Drummondville.
  • In addition to Morin’s performance for the Wildcats, Maxin Barbashev (NYR) scored twice while Yoan Loshing scored and added three helpers as Moncton collected its second win.

 WHL

  • After his overtime penalty shot winner against Medicine Hat, Portland’s Kyle Chyzowski had a goal and an assist in their win over Spokane, as did Dawson Pasternak.

