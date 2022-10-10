CHL Daily: Oct. 10, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Ty Voit (TOR) had a season-high four points (2G, 2A) to power Sarnia to a 6-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie and the evening’s first star. It’s the fourth time Voit has had at least four points in an OHL game in his career.

Portland’s Robbie Fromm-Delorme claimed the second star after he had a pair of goals and assists as he helped the Winterhawks move to a perfect 5-0-0 with a 5-2 victory over Spokane.

After his offseason trade from Seattle to Saskatoon, Conner Roulette (DAL) secured his first hat-trick with the Blades in a 4-1 victory over Moose Jaw to claim the second star of the night.

Nightly notes

OHL

Voit wasn’t the only Sting skater to register four points Sunday as imports Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) each had one goal and three assists as the Sarnia moved to 3-1-0.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had his first multi-goal game of the season as Kingston knocked off Kitchener 5-2. Rookie centre Gabriel Frasca had three assists in the win.

Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) paced Saginaw to a 5-2 victory against Sudbury and leads the league in points this year with 12 (five goals). Unsurprisingly, the Spirit lead the OHL in goals scored this season with 28.

David Goyette (SEA) had a goal and an assist and in five games this season, has registered multi-point efforts in each outing.

Have an afternoon Marcus Limpar-Lantz! 🐝 The Swedish import pick recorded three assists AND scored this game-winner to help the @StingHockey keep pace in a busy West Division to start the season 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Cs2x6Bx3O6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 9, 2022

🎙️ "Into the glass, and on the board!" Ethan Ritchie opens the scoring for the @StingHockey after a pretty passing sequence between @MapleLeafs prospect Ty Voit and Marcus Limpar-Lantz 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Rvp1cfvQFO — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 9, 2022

Francesco Arcuri shows off great patience to score his second of the game on the @CintasCorp power play.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey | @Arcu pic.twitter.com/JKWTzfvdsf — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) October 9, 2022

Musty and Goyette connect again and it's a pair of points for both! 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/IqovAhQREg — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) October 9, 2022

QMJHL

Sherbrooke continues to roll and moved to 6-0-1 with a 6-2 win over Baie-Comeau. Justin Gill added two points (one goal) as he continues to lead the QMJHL in points with 16 while Anthony Munroe-Boucher and Joshua Roy (MTL) each had one goal and two assists.

Chicoutimi collected its first win of the season with a 6-2 victory against Blainville-Boisbriand as Jacob Newcombe led the way with three points (1G, 2A).

Moncton d-man and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Etienne Morin had a career-high four assists (and points) in a 6-3 road win over Drummondville.

In addition to Morin’s performance for the Wildcats, Maxin Barbashev (NYR) scored twice while Yoan Loshing scored and added three helpers as Moncton collected its second win.

Le 10e but de Justin Gill cette saison. Un 10e en seulement 7 matchs… #Giller pic.twitter.com/cU5eLUKlcV — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 9, 2022

WHL