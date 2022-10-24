CHL Daily: Oct. 24, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Calgary’s Riley Fiddler-Schultz had a performance for the ages Sunday to be named first star. The Hitmen captain scored five goals, matching a franchise record, in a 6-2 win over Prince Albert. Fiddler-Schultz shares the record with Pavel Brendl who achieved the same feat Nov. 11, 2000.

Jordan Dumais’ ridiculous start to the season continued as he collected the second star after a five-point night. The Blue Jackets prospect had four goals and an assist as Halifax beat Acadie-Bathurst 6-3. Dumais extended his point-streak to nine games where he has an astonishing 22 points (nine goals).

His teammate Markus Vidicek claimed the third stair after he tallied four points. The 18-year-old had two goals and two assists in the Mooseheads’ win and like Dumais, has a nine-game point going. Over the streak, Vidicek has eight goals and 18 points.

Nightly notes

OHL

A slow start was quickly overturned as Ottawa moved to 9-0-0. Trailing 3-0, the 67’s rattled off five straight goals from five different goalscorers to beat Sudbury. Tyler Boucher (OTT) was credited with the third period game-winner.

Windsor had goals from eight different skaters as they doubled up Niagara 8-4 to remain unbeaten in regulation. Oliver Peer had three points (1G, 2A) while AJ Spellacy, Ryan Abraham and Ethan Miedema each had a goal and an assist. The Spits are 6-0-3 this season.

Liam Arnsby (FLA) had the overtime winner for North Bay as they defeated Barrie 5-4. Matvey Petrov (EDM) also scored for the Battalion to push his point streak to five games.

Mason Vaccari stopped all 29 shots he faced in the Kingston net to record his first career shutout in a 2-0 win over Oshawa. Vaccari has a .966 save percentage in two starts this season. Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had a goal and an assist for the Fronts who are 6-2-1.

#GoSensGo prospect Tyler Boucher cleans up the 🗑️ around the net to give us our first lead of the game after overcoming a three-goal deficit.#67s | #OTTvsSBY pic.twitter.com/4SSB9CWTKb — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) October 23, 2022

QMJHL

With two assists, 2023 NHL Draft prospect Mathieu Cataford extended his point streak to six games in the Mooseheads’ win. Halifax is 6-1-2 and sit second in the Eastern Conference.

James Malatesta had two goals and an assist as Quebec City pushed its current streak to 7-0-1 over its last eight games with a 6-2 victory over Saint John. Zachary Bolduc (STL), Nathan Gaucher (ANA) and Andrew Gweon all had a goal and an assist in the win.

Sherbrooke remains atop the Western Conference after they beat Victoriaville 5-3. Justin Gill had three points (2G, 1A) to remain the league’s leading point scorer with 26.

Marc-Andre Gaudet and Emmanuel Vermette each scored twice for Chicoutimi in a 6-4 win over Shawinigan while Maxim Masse recorded four assists.

Kyle Hagen stopped all 19 shots for Rouyn-Noranda in a 4-0 road win over Charlottetown to record his first QMJHL shutout. The Huskies have won five straight and are tied for the second most points in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

Jeremy Lapointe and Tyler Peddle had two goals each in Drummondville’s 6-2 win over the Armada as they got back to .500. In the defeat, Blainville-Boisbriand’s Josh Lawrence pushed his point streak to five games.

Just a Sunday afternoon four-goal game from @HFXMooseheads forward and @BlueJacketsNHL prospect Jordan Dumais to push his point-streak to nine games (22 points) 🥵 pic.twitter.com/hoRW2ivcsO — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 23, 2022

De Gauthier à Gill 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/rJM9YGiSR0 — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 23, 2022

WHL

Saskatoon won its sixth straight with a 5-1 victory in Edmonton. Trevor Wong had two goals and an assist, captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere had three helpers while Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Conner Roulette (DAL) had 1-1 as the Blades moved to 9-2-0.

Jaden Lipinski scored twice while Samuel Honzek had three points (1G, 2A) as the Giants won their second straight courtesy of a 6-3 win over Kamloops.

A FIVE ⭐️ performance from @WHLHitmen captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/srXxpSTnfn — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 24, 2022

Roulette unleashes an absolute rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YgugzEecLk — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) October 23, 2022

