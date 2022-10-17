CHL Daily: Oct. 17, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Jackson Berezowski powered Everett to a bounce back 7-3 win over Spokane Sunday as he had his second career hat-trick to be named the first star. Berezowski has eight goals and 14 points in nine games this season.

Carson Rehkopf, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, was named the second star after he had his first career OHL hat-trick to lead Kitchener to its first win of the season as they defeated Flint 6-2.

Victoriaville’s Thomas Belgrade took home third star honours after a three-point (2G, 1A) effort in their 7-0 win against Saint John. Belgrade’s 10 points this year are tied for the third most on the Tigres.

Nightly notes:

OHL

Ottawa remains perfect after a 6-3 win over Guelph pushed them to 6-0-0 for the first time in franchise history. Brady Stonehouse had two goals and an assist while Tyler Boucher (OTT) found the back of the net twice.

London secured its first win of the season as they beat Hamilton 5-2. Sam Dickinson, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft who scored his first OHL goal Saturday, found the back of the net again and added an assist while Denver Barkey also had two points (1G, 1A).

It was a perfect weekend for Mississauga who concluded a 3-in-3 weekend with a 3-2 win over Sarnia as rookie goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 33 shots for his first OHL win. The Steelheads have won five straight and lead the Central Division.

After they saw a 3-0 lead disappear, Sudbury disposed of Peterborough 4-3 in overtime thanks to Nathan Villeneuve’s first career goal.

Two (identical) goals on the 🅿️🅿️ as well as the GWG … have yourself a Sunday, Carson Rehkopf! @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/lcQYBIkDRl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 16, 2022

Is there a better time to score your first career #OHL goal than in overtime?! 🚨🐺 2022 #OHLDraft third overall pick Nathan Villeneuve rips home a goal he'll never forget to send the @Sudbury_Wolves home happy with two points! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/iMOXpHcNuu — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2022

QMJHL

Gabriel D’Aigle, the 15-year-old Tigres netminder, recorded his first QMJHL shutout as he stopped all 29 shots against Saint John.

Etienne Morin, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, had a goal and an assist as Moncton, winners of three straight, sent Halifax to their first regulation loss of the season in a 5-3 victory. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored for the Mooseheads to push his point streak to six games.

Lucas Romeo scored twice and Francesco Lapenna made 30 saves as Charlottetown beat Drummondville 4-1 who are now 3-0-1 in their past four contests.

Val d’Or won their third straight as they beat Rimouski 3-1 as Kale McCallum had one goal and one assist. His 10 points this year is tied for the lead among QMJHL defencemen.

Thomas Belgarde ouvre la marque sur une belle passe de Justin Sullivan !#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/GN9jRVIOb0 — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) October 16, 2022

Morin picks his spot thru a crowd to make it 2-2. https://t.co/tvyllqVLfK pic.twitter.com/l95oZNhqWp — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) October 16, 2022

WHL

Regina erased a three-goal deficit against Lethbridge but succumbed in a shootout as Tyson Zimmer had the winner. Hayden Smith scored twice in regulation for the Hurricanes while Connor Bedard extended his point streak to 10 games where his nine goals and 20 points leads the WHL this season.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored his first two goals of the season as Saskatoon won its third straight to move to 6-2-0.

While Jackson Berezowski starred for Everett in their win over Spokane, Ryan Hofer (WSH) also scored twice while Jesse Heslop and Austin Roest each had three assists for the 7-2-0 Silvertips.

He may be 🦎… But he's buzzing like a 🐝! Here is Lisowsky's first of the season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/88tYflzIcc — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) October 16, 2022

