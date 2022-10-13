CHL Daily: Oct. 13, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Arguably one of, if not the best offensive defencemen in the CHL, Olen Zellweger (ANA) scored his first career WHL hat-trick in a 6-2 win against Edmonton to take the first star. All three goals came over a 12:24 in the third period. Zellweger also added an assist in Everett’s fifth win of the season.

Medicine Hat exploded for 11 goals Wednesday and were led by Brayden Boehm who had a hat-trick and one assist to claim the second star. Boehm already has four goals this season and is already just three shy of his career high, set a season ago.

Shane Smith also got in on the hat-trick fun for the Tigers as he was the night’s third star. Smith only scored his first career WHL goal Oct. 7 versus Everett before he exploded with a three-goal performance last night.

Nightly notes:

OHL

In the OHL’s lone game of the evening, Sarnia edged Owen Sound 3-2 as Angus MacDonell scored the game-winner at 6:42 of the third. The victory pushed Sarnia atop of the West Divison with a 4-1-0 record.

Cedrick Guindon (MTL) had two assists for the Attack, who dropped to 2-3-0 on the season.

The @StingHockey take the lead! 🎥 2023 #NHLDraft prospect Angus MacDonell (@angusmac05) scores Sarnia's second goal in less than two minutes to take control of the game. pic.twitter.com/lM20JugqXG — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 13, 2022

WHL

Boehm and Smith weren’t the only Tigers players to have big nights Wednesday; Brendan Lee had one goal and three assists, Dru Krebs had four helpers and Bogdans Hodass had three assists while Tim Metzger stopped 17 shots to record his first WHL win. Through seven games, Medicine Hat is 3-3-1.

Ryan Hofer (WSH) scored twice for the Silvertips in their win over Edmonton.

Despite the result, Kolby Kay was excellent for the Oil Kings as he made a franchise best 56 saves in the defeat.

After their five-game winning streak to start the season was snapped Saturday against Moose Jaw, Winnipeg got back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory in LEthbrdige as the team’s top guns came through. Connor McClennon, Conor Geekie (ARI), Owen Pederson and Zach Benson all scored while Matthew Savoie (BUF) had two assists. Daniel Hauser made 23 saves and in five games, has a .939 save percentage and a 1.57 GAA alongside a perfect record.

Regina’s Drew Sim stopped all 22 shots to record his second career WHL shutout in a 3-0 win over Prince Albert.

Connor Bedard recorded an assist for the Pats in the victory to push his point-streak to eight games. His 16 points continues to lead the WHL.

Victoria won its first game of the season with a 5-2 decision over Kelowna as Matthew Hodson scored twice while Tyler Palmer made 40 saves.

Brandon moved over .500 with a narrow 2-1 road win at Prince George. Nate Danielson, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, had one goal and one assist while Carson Bjarnsson stopped 39 shots. The Cougars’ Koehn Ziemmer saw his six-game point streak snapped in the defeat.

Shane Smith had the magic mitts for Medicine Hat Wednesday night.@tigershockey | #WHLHatTricks pic.twitter.com/eACTTR2mu0 — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 13, 2022

What a rip from Tanner Howe! His 5th goal & 10th point of the season already!#ItsGoTime | #REGvsPA pic.twitter.com/jYRk65Y5Nw — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 13, 2022

In this house, we always appreciate Tyler Palmer#ReadyToRoar pic.twitter.com/LEWbPEbnyX — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) October 13, 2022

