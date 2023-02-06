CHL Daily: Maillet and Maggio star for Spits

CHL Three Stars

Jacob Maillet’s career high five points (2G, 3A) earned him the first star of the night as Windsor took down Owen Sound 8-1. Maillet is tied for second in Spits scoring with 17 goals and 51 points.

Teammate Matthew Maggio (NYI) had his second five-point (1G, 4A) performance of the season as the Spitfires collected its fourth straight win. Maggio’s 79 points leads the OHL as do his 40 goals.

The evening’s third star went to Jordan Dumais after he recorded his fourth hat-trick of the season to lead the Mooseheads to a 24th straight game without a loss in regulation thanks to a 6-1 victory over Rimouski. Dumais’ 91 points are tied for the most in the CHL.

Nightly notes

OHL

Brady Stonehouse’s penalty shot was the game-winner as Ottawa beat Sarnia 4-3 to make it six games unbeaten in regulation (4-0-2). The victory was the 35 th of the season for the 67’s, the most in the OHL.

of the season for the 67’s, the most in the OHL. Ty Nelson (SEA) recorded his first career OHL hat-trick as North Bay cruised past Kingston 9-1. Kyle McDonald notched four points (2G, 2A) in the win while Liam Arnsby (FLA) had a goal and two assists.

Braeden Bowman reached the 20-goal mark as he scored twice in Guelph’s 6-2 win over Kitchener while Matthew Poitras (BOS) had three assists.

Ethan Cardwell (SJ) had the overtime winner at 3:39 as Barrie took down Sudbury 2-1. Anson Thornton made 38 saves as the Colts’ streak was pushed to 4-0-1.

Luke Misa had a pair of goals as Mississauga won 4-3 on the road against Sault Ste. Marie.

Ryan Gagnier scored twice and Jacob Oster stopped all 31 shots he faced as Oshawa blanked Erie 4-0.

Three one-timers makes for a first @OHLHockey hat-trick for #SeaKraken prospect Ty Nelson! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/UjmOCVlDe2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 6, 2023

QMJHL

Sherbrooke passed the 70-point mark thanks to a 5-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda as Israël Mianscum had three points (2G, 1A).

Baie-Comeau scored five times in the third period to take down Chicoutimi 5-2 as Marc-Antoine Séguin had the third two-goal of his QMJHL career.

Ivan Ivan had 1-1 and Tomas Lavoie, the first overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, has two assists as Cape Breton beat Charlottetown 4-1.

Maximilian Streule had the game-winner with 1:47 left in regulation as Blainville-Boisbriand beat Val d’Or 5-4 to win back-to-back games. The Armada’s Jonathan Fauchon saw his 19-game point streak come to an end in the victory.

Joshua Fleming stopped 49 shots but Acadie-Bathurst fell 2-1 in a shootout to Drummondville as Maxime Lafond had the winner in the 10th.

That’s now 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 hat-tricks for Jordan Dumais this season!🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/ZoRiN3I8LE — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 5, 2023

WHL

Caeden Bankier (MIN) and Olen Zellweger (ANA) scored in the third period as Kamloops beat Victoria 4-3 to win their fourth straight and clinch a spot in the WHL Playoffs. Matthew Seminoff (DAL) added three assists in the victory.

Jeremy Hanzel, Brad Lambert (WPG) and Kyle Crnkovic all scored for Seattle as they beat Spokane 3-1 while Jared Davidson (MTL) tallied three helpers.

In the CHLTV Game of the Week, Moose Jaw’s Atley Calvert scored the go-ahead goal with 3:43 to play in regulation as he buried his 30 th of the season.

of the season. Five different skaters scored for Medicine Hat as they beat Regina 5-1 to push their streak to 6-0-2 and get back to .500. Regina’s Connor Bedard, who had his 34-game point streak snapped Friday, scored his CHL leading 45 th goal in defeat.

goal in defeat. Jordan Keller scored twice in a three-goal third period for Saskatoon as they erased a 2-0 deficit to beat the Wheat Kings 4-2. Jake Chiasson chipped in with three points (1G, 2A) for the Blades who have now won two straight.

Austin Roest and Aidan Sutter each had a goal and an assist as Everett doubled up Red Deer 4-2 to win their 25 th game of the campaign.

game of the campaign. Vancouver got back into the win column with a 4-1 victory over Tri-City as Ethan Semeniuk scored the game-winner short-handed in the second period.



