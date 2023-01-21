CHL Daily: Lawrence stars as Mooseheads continue to roll

CHL Three Stars

Josh Lawrence’s torrid form continued Friday as he claimed the first star after he scored his second hat-trick as a member of the Mooseheads in an 8-1 win over Saint John. Since he was acquired from Blainville-Boisbriand, the 2022 Memorial Cup champion has 36 points in 18 games.

Kai Uchacz’s fine form in 2023 earned him the second star after his first career five-point (2G, 3A) game gave Red Deer an 8-5 win over Prince George. His 36 goals are the second most in the WHL while his 58 points leads the Rebels.

Zander Veccia’s first career OHL hat-trick gave him the night’s third star as Mississauga beat North Bay 5-4. Veccia has matched his point total from last year (23) in 19 fewer games this season.

Nightly notes

OHL

George Diaco had four points (1G, 3A) as London crushed Owen Sound 9-1. Logan Mailloux (MTL) also had three assists while Brody Crane scored twice as the Knights pushed its Midwest Division lead to 10 points.

Christian Kyrou (DAL) had the decisive goal as Sarnia collected its 20 th win of the season as beat Erie 4-3. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had two assists while Nolan Burke (NSH) had 1-1 for the Sting.

win of the season as beat Erie 4-3. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had two assists while Nolan Burke (NSH) had 1-1 for the Sting. In Friday’s CHL on TSN matchup, Guelph’s Braeden Bowman had three points (2G, 1A) in a 6-4 win over Peterborough while Matthew Poitras (BOS) and Chandler Romeo (OTT) also scored.

Danny Zhilkin (WPG) had two goals and an assist as Kitchener doubled up Ottawa 4-2.

Goals from five different skaters gave Sudbury a 5-2 win over Hamilton while Landon McCallum and Djibril Toure each had two assists.

Nolan Dann had a pair of goals for Flint as they won 5-1 in Sault Ste. Marie. The Firebirds sit fourth in the West Division despite boasting a better than .500 record.

Maddox Callens scored the game-winner in the third period as Kingston beat Oshawa 3-2 to make it back-to-back wins.

QMJHL

Patrick Roy earned him 500 th win as head coach of the Remparts as they won 5-2 in Rimouski. Quebec captain Theo Rochette had three points (2G, 1A) while James Malatesta (CBJ) and Charle Truchon each had a goal and an assist.

win as head coach of the Remparts as they won 5-2 in Rimouski. Quebec captain Theo Rochette had three points (2G, 1A) while James Malatesta (CBJ) and Charle Truchon each had a goal and an assist. Alexandre Doucet had three assists for the Mooseheads as their incredible run continued as they moved to 16-0-2 over their last 18 contests.

In a battle between the Western Conference’s top two teams, Sherbrooke got the better of Victoriaville 3-1 as Joshua Roy (MTL) scored twice. In the process, Roy surpassed the 250-point mark in his QMJHL career in just 191 games.

Vincent Labelle had three points (2G, 1A) as Moncton won 5-3 in Cape Breton to maintain fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Charles Beaudoin and Oskar Plandowski (DET) each had two assists for the Wildcats.

Thomas Verdon had four points (1G, 3A) as Rouyn-Noranda took down Drummondville 7-1. Bill Zonnon scored twice in the win while Edouard Cournoyer and Anthony Turcotte had a goal and two assists.

Chicoutimi won 5-3 in Acadie-Bathurst as five different players all scored. Andrei Loshko’s goal extended his point streak to seven games where he has 14 points.

Justin Carbonneau’s third goal of the season was the decider as the Armada won 2-1 against Baie-Comeau.

WHL

Jayden Grubbe had four points (1G, 3A) while Mats Lindgren (BUF) and Christoffer Sedoff each had three points in Red Deer’s wild win over Prince George. The Rebels also got Ben King (ANA) back in their lineup for the first time since Oct. 22 and he found the back of the net in the process.

Reid Schaefer (EDM) tied the game in the third and then scored the overtime winner as Seattle beat Lethbridge 3-2.

Beau Courtney, Ben Hemmerling (VGK), Aiden Sutter and Caden Zaplitny all had a goal and an assist as Everett took down Spokane 5-2 to win their third straight.

Tri-City scored seven straight goals to stun Kamloops 8-2 on the road as Parker Bell had his first hat-trick of the season while Jordan Gavin scored twice. Tomas Suchanek was brilliant in goal too for the Americans, as he stopped 48 of the 50 shots he faced. The win also pushed Tri-City’s streak to 5-0-2.

Josh Davies (FLA) had three points (2G, 1A) as Swift Current beat Regina 4-2. Connor Bedard scored his 100 th career WHL goal in defeat and extended his point streak to 31 games.

career WHL goal in defeat and extended his point streak to 31 games. Kyle Chyzowski scored the overtime winner as Portland beat Victoria 7-6 in a wild affair. The Winterhawks’ Robbie Fromm-Delorme and James Stefan had three points (2G, 1A) each while Chaz Lucius (WPG) made his WHL debut and recorded two assists.

Four first period goals got Saskatoon rolling to a 6-1 win over Prince Albert as Misha Volotovskii scored twice.

Nolan Flamand’s three points (1G, 2A) and Carson Bjarnason’s 34 saves powered Brandon to a 4-2 win over Calgary.

New Kelowna captain Gabriel Szturc was one of four different goalscorers as the Rockets won 4-1 in Vancouver.

